NVBDC and MVO Task Force Partners Participate in Freedom Makers Virtual Services FORUM All Call Virtual Event
National Veteran Business Development Council
April 14, 2023, 17:57 GMT
Keith King, CEO, NVBDC
Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force
NVBDC Board of Directors
Melissa A. Washington, Founder & CEO of Women Veterans Alliance
April’s National Non-Profit All Call Showcases A Productive Collaboration Featuring NVBDC Task Force Partners
DETROIT, MI , UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Freedom Makers Virtual Services will host the FORUM’s National Nonprofit All Call event. Freedom Makers Virtual Services, a National Veterans Business Development Council’s (NVBDC) Military & Veteran Organization (MVO)Task Force partner, will feature Sid E. Taylor, NVBDC Board Member and Director of the 50 State Manager and Scholarship Program along with Melissa Washington, Founder and CEO of Women’s Veterans Alliance, also an NVBDC MVO Task Force partner. The virtual event is designed to support the growth of Veteran and military spouse-run nonprofits, celebrating the work of all nonprofit organizations and honoring their enduring dedication to duty and service.
Sid E. Taylor's presentation, titled "Giving Back: Why It Matters," will be conducted as part of The Forum's National Nonprofit All Call and will feature two of the Forum's partners, the NVBDC and the Women's Veterans Alliance.
The National Nonprofit All Call aims to provide opportunities for nonprofits to discuss and present the featured nonprofits' goals, impact, and challenges. Sid’s presentation will focus on the importance of giving back to our veteran and military communities. As a veteran-owned organization, Freedom Makers Virtual Services recognizes the sacrifices made by our military service members and their families and seeks to provide support to these communities through various initiatives and partnerships.
Sid E. Taylor, who is a United States Marine and Combat veteran, has been actively involved in the NVBDC and its mission to provide certification for veteran-owned businesses. As the Director of the 50 State NVBDC JROTC Program, he has also played a vital role in providing educational opportunities for veterans across the country.
"I am honored to be attending The FORUM’s National Nonprofit All Call Webinar brought to us by Freedom Makers Virtual Services, and to be able to share my insights on the importance of giving back," said Sid E. Taylor. "The NVBDC and the Women's Veterans Alliance are doing incredibly important work in serving our veteran and military communities, and I am proud to be associated with these organizations."
NVBDC Members - Host and Featured Speakers:
● Host - Laura Renner, Founding/Managing Director, Freedom Makers Virtual Services (FMVS), will host the FORUM’s National Nonprofit All Call event. Co-hosting with Laura will be Elise Woodworth, President, of Woodworth Enterprises. For more information about Freedom Makers Virtual Services visit https://www.freedom-makers.com/
● Speaker - Sid E. Taylor, NVBDC Board Member and Director of NVBDC’s 50 State Manager and Scholarship Program, will share his wealth of expertise in raising funds, identifying JROTC recipients, and awarding them scholarships. The 50 State NVBDC JROTC Program was established to invest in our future leaders and show appreciation to those currently enrolled in a JROTC program. In raising funds to award scholarships, Sid E. Taylor will discuss how the organization identifies and engages corporate partners and the community to become more involved. For more information about the 50 State NVBDC JROTC Program, visit https://nvbdcjrotc.org/
● Speaker - Melissa Washington, CEO, and Founder, of Women’s Veterans Alliance, will offer her expertise on impacting and empowering the lives of women veterans. As the premier national network focused on directly supporting the overall well-being of women Veterans, the Woman’s Veterans Alliance transforms the ways in which the community networks through a reliable and integrated platform that enables people and programs to connect directly to share resources and support. For more information about Women’s Veteran Alliance visit https://www.womenveteransalliance.com/
The Forum’s National Nonprofit All Call Webinar, hosted by Freedom Makers Virtual Services, will take place on Monday, April 20, 2023, from 1:00 – 3:00 PM EST.
