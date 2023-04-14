Library District’s Career Online High School Program Helps Build Skills and Launch Career Growth for Adult Learners

Free Admission Now Available for Qualified Applicants through Funding Provided by United Way of Southern Nevada

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To escape an unhealthy family situation, 16-year-old Amber dropped out of high school and began working to support herself. Later, as a single mom, she became increasingly frustrated at being passed over time again for better-paying jobs because she lacked a high school diploma. She signed up for an adult high school class, but after working all day, attending a nightly class with a 40-mile roundtrip commute just wasn’t a sustainable option as a parent.

“What do I do?” Amber asked herself. “I need to work. I have a son who depends on me. I had to take the jobs that required the bare minimum; the jobs that didn't require a high school diploma or GED, so I applied to everything I could find that didn't require a degree.”

Then she discovered the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District’s Career Online High School (COHS). Designed to re-engage adult learners in the education system and prepare them for entry into post-secondary career education or the workforce, the program offers qualified individuals the opportunity to earn an accredited high school diploma and credentialed career certificate. Free admission for qualified applicants is now available through funding provided by United Way of Southern Nevada (UWSN).Registration is open now on the Career Online High School page on the Library District website.

Classes are administered by board-certified instructors, and learners have 24/7 access to the online platform. The Library District can also provide a Chromebook to qualifying students in need. Coursework begins in one of 10, high-growth, high-demand career fields before progressing to the core academic subjects. Students can graduate in as few as six months, but are given up to 18 months to complete the program.

The program sets up the adult learners for success by pairing them with an academic coach, who assists with developing an individual career plan, offers ongoing guidance and encouragement, evaluates performance, and connects the learner with the resources needed to demonstrate mastery of the course material. Career certifications offered are: Certified Protection Officer; Child Care and Education; Commercial Driving; Food and Hospitality; General Career Preparation; Home Care Professional; Homeland Security; Hospitality and Leisure; Office Management; and Retail Customer Service.

“Education is the key to unlocking opportunities and potential,” said Kelvin Watson, executive director of the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District. “This is another example of how libraries can provide access to resources that teach new skills and provide training for a new career at any age.”

“We are proud to partner with the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District Foundation to provide pathways to employment and empowerment for Southern Nevadans,” said Julian High, president and CEO of United Way of Southern Nevada. “UWSN and our partners are dedicated to helping our community thrive through funding programs like Career Online High School.”

The COHS program is part of the Library District’s robust Adult Education Program, which provides free English as a Second Language and Adult Basic Education classes to those 18 years of age or older who are looking to increase their skillsets and expand their employment opportunities. All students enrolled in our Adult Learning Program are provided with career-readiness skills, access to limitless learning tools and professional training, guidance, and assistance in securing employment.

“I went to the library and spoke to (the Library District staff),” Amber said. “I told them that my entire life has passed me by … due to not having my high school diploma. I didn't choose not to get my high school diploma. I couldn't.”

Amber qualified to enroll in the COHS program, which offered her the flexibility of completing courses on her own time. And 18 months later, Amber, at 53, finally received her high school diploma.

“After years of searching, I found the program at the library,” Amber said. “The library staff really listened to me and they believed in me, and changed my life forever.” Amber plans to continue her education in a trade school and one day work with animals. “I can never thank them enough. There are no words. My life has turned around. At 53, I did it!”

The award-winning Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is an independent taxing entity that serves a diverse community across 8,000 square miles. Through its 25 branches and website, the Library District offers a collection of 3.2 million items consisting of books, movies, music (including streaming and downloadable), online resources, as well as free programs for all ages. The Library District is a vibrant and vital member of the community offering limitless learning; business and career advancement; government and social services support; and best of all, a place where customers find a sense of culture and community. For more information, please visit our website thelibrarydistrict.org.

