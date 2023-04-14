FlowerHouse Becomes New York's First BIPOC-Owned Licensed Cultivator to Reach Retail; Products Now Available at All NYC Adult-Use Dispensaries

-- FlowerHouse New York introduces eight new strains to diversify product line and continue delivering high-quality flower --

FlowerHouse New York, a BIPOC-owned cannabis cultivator, officially announced that high-quality flower grown at its 36-acre farm in Walden is now available for purchase at every adult-use cannabis dispensary in New York City: Housing Works Cannabis Co., Smacked Village, Union Square Travel Agency, and Good Grades. FlowerHouse is proud to be the first BIPOC-owned adult-use cultivation licensee to have products sold at a New York dispensary. The company also received the honor of being the first product purchased at the opening of Union Square Travel Agency.

Located just 90 minutes from Midtown Manhattan, FlowerHouse New York operates a state-of-the-art cannabis growing facility spanning 36 acres, including 55,000-square-feet of greenhouse space. The company has brought together growers with decades of commercial agriculture and cannabis experience who are now tailoring their knowledge to cultivate products for New York's discerning cannabis consumer. With the capacity to harvest 25,000 pounds of cannabis per year, FlowerHouse will play a vital role in ensuring all of New York's adult-use dispensaries have a consistent supply of top-of-the-line cannabis flower.

"I am humbled by and proud of what our team has already accomplished and the work we've done and will continue to do to support the budding legal New York cannabis market," said co-founder Sid Gupta. "FlowerHouse is setting the standard for quality cannabis products. Our new strains will give consumers access to even more variety and further equip the industry, especially New York's dispensaries and CAURD licensees, for success."

In addition to currently available strains Blueberry Danish and Grass Valley Girl OG, FlowerHouse is introducing eight new strains to the market, and will now have one of the most diverse strain lineups in New York. The new strains include the infamous Ice Cream Cake, Oreoz, and Gelato, flavorful favorites Jealousy Kush Mintz, Bigfoot Glue, Stoopid Fruits, and Mountain Top Mintz, and the mysterious and legendary Humboldt Holy Weed. These new strains are perfect for consumers seeking effects like uplifting energy, sociability, euphoria, physical relaxation, and serenity. The range of terpene and cannabinoid profiles offers something for everyone, whether day or night.

About FlowerHouse New York

Based in Walden, New York, FlowerHouse is BIPOC-owned and one of the largest cannabis cultivators in the state. Spanning 36 acres, with 55,000-square-feet of greenhouse space, FlowerHouse provides New York dispensaries with consistent, high-quality, and diverse cannabis flower. For more information visit www.flowerhouseny.com or follow on Instagram @flowerhouse_ny.

