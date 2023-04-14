Europe Legal Publishing Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ 14.11 Billion by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Europe legal publishing market is expected to grow at CAGR of approximately 4.8%, reaching a projected valuation of US$ 14.11 billion by 2031 from US$ 9.28 billion in 2022.

According to recent report by Astute Analytica, there are over 1.3 million law students across Europe, studying in more than 3,000 law colleges. The number of law students has been steadily increasing over the years, driven by the growing demand for legal professionals in a variety of industries and sectors. The most prominent country in Europe with a robust law infrastructure is arguably the United Kingdom, which is home to some of the world's most prestigious law schools and universities. Other countries with strong legal systems and institutions include Germany, France, and Spain, among others.

As per our recent findings, average cost of a legal textbook can range from 30 to 200 euros or more, depending on the level of expertise and the length of the book. The cost of a single legal journal article can range from 20 to 50 euros, depending on the publisher and the level of access required. However, the digital revolution has had a significant impact on the sale of legal publishing across Europe. With the widespread availability of digital resources, many legal professionals are now turning to online platforms and databases to conduct legal research, rather than relying on traditional print materials for free or at minimal cost. This has led to a decline in the sales of print publications, as more and more legal professionals opt for digital alternatives.

Astute Analytica's outlook for the European legal publishing market is positive, with continued growth expected in the coming years. The increasing demand for legal analytics tools and open access publishing is expected to drive further innovation in the industry, with major players investing heavily in digital platforms and new product offerings to meet the changing needs of legal professionals. Additionally, the growing demand for legal services across a range of industries and sectors is expected to fuel further growth in the legal education sector, driving demand for law colleges and universities across the region.

Increasing Demand for Legal Analytics Tools and Rise of Open Access Publishing Reshaping the Europe Legal Publishing Market

Over the past few years, the European legal publishing market has undergone significant transformations. Two key factors driving these changes are the increasing demand for legal analytics tools and the rise of open access publishing. Both factors are reshaping the industry, creating new opportunities and challenges for legal publishers, law firms, and other stakeholders.

Increasing demand for legal analytics tools:

Legal analytics tools use artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data mining techniques to analyze large volumes of legal data, such as case law, statutes, and regulations. These tools have been growing in popularity as they offer several benefits, including:

Enhanced efficiency: Legal analytics tools enable lawyers to perform research more efficiently by automating tasks such as identifying relevant case law or analyzing legal trends.

Improved decision-making: By providing insights into historical case outcomes, legal analytics tools can help lawyers predict the likelihood of success in a case or inform settlement negotiations.

Competitive advantage: Law firms in the Europe legal publishing market that leverage these tools can differentiate themselves from competitors by offering data-driven advice to clients.

Cost savings: Legal analytics tools can help law firms reduce costs by streamlining research processes and automating repetitive tasks.

As a result, many European legal publishers are investing in the development and acquisition of legal analytics tools to cater to the growing demand. This is driving innovation in the industry and increasing competition among publishers.

Rise of open access publishing in Europe legal publishing market

Open access publishing is a model in which research articles and other scholarly works are made freely available online, allowing anyone to access, read, and download them without any subscription fees or paywalls. The rise of open access publishing has been fueled by factors such as:

Government policies: Many European governments have implemented open access policies, mandating that publicly funded research should be freely accessible to the public.

Academic support: Researchers and institutions are increasingly advocating for open access as a means to increase the visibility and impact of their work.

Technological advancements: Digital platforms have made it easier for publishers to provide open access content and for users to discover and access it.

Cost pressures: The rising costs of subscription-based journals have prompted libraries and institutions to seek alternative access models, such as open access.

The growth of open access publishing is posing challenges to traditional legal publishers, as they need to adapt their business models to remain competitive. Some publishers are embracing open access by offering hybrid models, where authors can choose to make their work freely available or keep it behind a paywall. Others are launching new open access journals or converting existing ones to open access.

Books to Capture More than 42% Revenue of Europe Legal Publishing Market

As per our analysis at Astute Analytica, the Europe market is expected to be dominated by solutions, with more than 64% share. This suggests that there is a growing demand for digital resources among legal professionals in the region, who are seeking quick and easy access to legal information and analysis.

However, despite this trend towards digital resources, more than 42% of the Europe legal publishing market is expected to come from books. This suggests that there is still a significant demand for traditional print publications among legal professionals, who may value the physical format of books, as well as the perceived reliability and authority of printed materials.

By publishing activities, the market is expected to be dominated by print media, with more than 61% revenue share. This further supports the idea that there is still a significant demand for print publications among legal professionals, particularly for in-depth analysis of case law or specialized legal topics.

UK, Germany, and France are Top Three Countries in Europe Legal Publishing Market, Their Collective Revenue to surpass $8 billion by 2031

The United Kingdom, Germany, and France are the top three countries in the European market. Several factors contribute to their dominance in the market, including a large number of law schools and students, the strong presence of legal publishers, high demand for lawyers, larger populations, and high crime rates. This analysis explores these factors in detail.

The UK, Germany, and France have larger populations compared to other European countries, resulting in a bigger market for legal services and, consequently, legal publishing. According to the World Bank, as of 2021, Germany has a population of approximately 83 million, France has around 67 million, and the UK has nearly 67 million people. The larger populations contribute to a higher demand for legal information and resources.

The UK, Germany, and France have a significant number of law schools, which drives the demand for legal resources and publications. According to data from the European Legal Education Association, the UK has over 150 law schools, Germany has more than 40, and France has around 70. These countries have a large number of students enrolled in law programs, creating a substantial market for legal publishing.

The UK, Germany, and France have large legal sectors, with a high demand for lawyers and legal services. According to Eurostat, the UK has the highest number of lawyers in the European Union, with over 180,000 registered professionals, followed by Germany with more than 160,000, and France with approximately 70,000. The strong legal sectors in these countries generate a significant demand for legal information and resources, driving growth in the legal publishing market.

All three countries have a robust legal publishing ecosystem, with several leading international and local publishers operating in the market. In the UK, publishers such as Thomson Reuters, LexisNexis, and Oxford University Press have a strong presence. In Germany, leading publishers include Beck, C.H. and Nomos, while France is home to publishers such as Dalloz, Lextenso, and Lamy. These publishers provide a wide range of legal resources, including textbooks, casebooks, law journals, and online databases.

Competitive Landscape: Top 10 Hold Less than 65% Share of Europe Legal Publishing Market

The European legal publishing market is a highly competitive and dynamic industry, characterized by the presence of numerous players offering a wide range of products and services. The market is dominated by a few major players, including Thomson Reuters, LexisNexis, Wolters Kluwer, Lefebvre Sarrut, Bloomberg Industry Group, Verlag C.H. Beck, Haufe Group, ALM Global, Karnov Group AB, and Law Bulletin Media. These 10 players collectively holding around 65% market share.

Thomson Reuters is the largest player in the European market, offering a wide range of products and services, including legal research platforms, analytics tools, and legal publications. The company has been adapting to the changing market dynamics driven by the increasing demand for legal analytics tools and the rise of open access publishing. This analysis will explore how Thomson Reuters has responded to these trends and the impact on its market position.

These companies in the Europe legal publishing market have invested heavily in their digital platforms and have made significant efforts to expand their product offerings to meet the changing needs of legal professionals. In addition to traditional legal publishing products such as print law books and journals, these companies now offer a variety of digital products, including online legal research tools, databases, and analytics.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Thomson Reuters

LexisNexis

Wolters Kluwer

Lefebvre Sarrut

Bloomberg Industry Group

Verlag C.H. Beck

Haufe Group

ALM Global

Karnov Group AB

Law Bulletin Media

Other Major Players

