Operation Lone Star Ramps Up Historic Offensive Against Fentanyl Crisis

April 14, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 365,000 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 27,000 criminal arrests, with more than 24,000 felony charges reported. In the fight against fentanyl, DPS has seized over 380 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.

Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration's refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Joe Biden's open border policies.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:

WATCH: Governor Abbott Discusses New Efforts To Combat Fentanyl Crisis

Following Governor Abbott’s One Pill Kills Summit in Austin last week, he joined Fox News to discuss the new initiatives Texas is launching to combat the growing national fentanyl crisis and save innocent lives, including a $10 million multimedia awareness initiative and plan to distribute Narcan to all 254 Texas counties. Last year, more than 2,000 lives were lost to fentanyl in Texas—a 500% increase since 2019—as President Biden continues to ignore the human costs of his reckless open border policies.

“So many victims are completely unaware that they are taking pills with fentanyl laced onto them by the Mexican drug cartels,” said Governor Abbott. “There must be a national campaign, because when fentanyl comes across the border, it does not stay in Texas. It goes throughout the entire country, and other states are facing this same problem.”

Governor Abbott Announces Record Seizure Of Deadly Fentanyl In Mission

Governor Abbott on Wednesday announced that DPS seized over 3.1 million lethal doses of fentanyl, or about 14 pounds, during a single Operation Lone Star traffic stop in Mission. This seizure marks one of the largest single fentanyl seizures by the border mission to date.

"Fentanyl is the single greatest drug threat our state and country has ever known, and this record amount of fentanyl seized would have otherwise made its way into communities across Texas and the nation because of President Joe Biden's open border policies," said Governor Abbott. "Through Texas' historic Operation Lone Star mission, a DPS trooper prevented 3.1 million lethal doses of fentanyl—enough to kill every Texan in Austin, Dallas, and El Paso combined—from taking more innocent lives during a single traffic stop.

WATCH: DPS Troopers Arrest Two Men From Louisiana For Human Smuggling

DPS troopers arrested two men from Louisiana for attempting to smuggle illegal immigrants in Kinney County. A trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation last week, but the driver refused to pull over. During the vehicle pursuit, the car drove through a gate, which caused it to stall, and the driver and a passenger tried to flee on foot.

The driver and passenger were apprehended. Six illegal immigrants—from Guatemala, Honduras, and Ecuador—were discovered in the trunk and referred to Border Patrol. The driver was a confirmed Bloods street gang member wanted by Baton Rouge police for two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

WATCH: Human Smuggler Trying To Evade Arrest Almost Runs Over DPS Trooper

A human smuggler attempted to run over a DPS trooper while trying to evade capture during a high-speed pursuit. The trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop in Zavala County, but the driver refused to stop and took off into Maverick County, reaching a speed of 120 miles per hour. As a trooper deployed stop sticks, the driver attempted to run him over.

The driver eventually lost control and bailed out into the brush. He was located, arrested, and charged with evading arrest and aggravated assault on a public servant. He also was found to have an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

WATCH: Two Human Smugglers Lead DPS Troopers On High-Speed Pursuit

Two human smugglers were arrested and charged after leading DPS troopers on a high-speed pursuit in Kinney County. During the pursuit, the driver allowed nearly a dozen illegal immigrants to bail out and evade capture. The driver and passenger from Gonzalez were eventually stopped and arrested. Both are charged with human smuggling and evading arrest.

WATCH: Texas National Guard Deploys Razor Wire, Brush Teams To Deter Illegal Crossings

Texas National Guard soldiers constructed razor wire barriers along the Texas-Mexico border to deter illegal immigrants from crossing the border. Near El Paso, the barriers are built in specific areas known for high volumes of illegal immigrants attempting to cross, while in the Rio Grande Valley brush teams of experienced trackers use drones and advanced sensors to detect and apprehend illegal immigrants traveling in dense brush and on private property.

“Whenever illegals or migrants cross the border, we arrest them with criminal trespassing whenever they enter their property,” said Sgt. Wallace in Laredo. “We patrol these private properties with DPS, mainly on foot, looking for signs of any migrant crossing. I feel like myself and my team have made a very large impact.”

DPS Trooper Seizes 38 Lbs. Of Cocaine During Traffic Stop In Corpus Christi

A DPS trooper seized 38 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Corpus Christi after stopping a vehicle for a traffic violation. During the search of the vehicle, the trooper discovered 15 tape-wrapped bundles of cocaine. The driver from Louisiana was arrested and faces charges for possession of a controlled substance.

Texas National Guard Apprehends Multiple Groups Of Illegal Immigrants In Laredo

Texas National Guard soldiers assisted with the apprehension of multiple groups of illegal immigrants attempting to cross the border. Sensors alerted law enforcement of the many illegal immigrants approaching from the riverbanks along the Rio Grande River in Laredo.

Soldiers moved into a blocking position to limit the possibility of the groups accessing the nearby neighborhoods, where illegal immigrants frequently attempt to evade detection.