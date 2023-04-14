Araris Biotech AG Presents Preclinical Data Highlighting Stable and Efficacious Low Drug-Load ADCs at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023

There were 1,531 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,797 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- AU ZH, Switzerland, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Araris Biotech AG, a company pioneering a proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-linker technology, today announced the company will deliver two poster presentations at this year’s American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2023 Annual Meeting, being held April 14-19, 2023 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The presentations will highlight late-breaking preclinical data on anti-Nectin-4 and anti-HER2 ADCs generated using the company’s proprietary linker technology. Both ADCs demonstrated improved anti-tumor activity compared to respective FDA approved ADCs in head-to-head in-vivo studies.
"The preclinical data highlighted in these two presentations demonstrate that we can develop stable and highly efficacious ADCs with a low drug-load that have an excellent exposure, which we believe may enable us to address key dose-limiting toxicities,” said Philipp Spycher, Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of Araris Biotech AG. “Our ADCs have the potential to address challenges seen amongst other currently approved ADC therapies, such as limited efficacy and tolerability, in addition to being able to display favorable biophysical properties. We are looking forward to studying our linker technology further and continuing to advance our Nectin-4 program.”
The poster presentation titled “Novel peptide linker-based Nectin-4 targeting ADC shows improved tolerability with long-lasting anti-tumor efficacy at low doses” will be presented on April 18, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET. The poster will be presented by Isabella Attinger-Toller, Ph.D. co-founder and chief technology officer at poster board number 12, abstract number LB219.
Poster presentation highlights:
The poster presentation titled “Inducing significant and efficient tumor growth inhibition vs. trastuzumab deruxtecan with low drug-load Topoisomerase 1 inhibitor ADC using novel peptide linkers for payload conjugation” will be presented on April 18, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET. The poster will be presented by Philipp Spycher, Ph.D. co-founder and chief executive officer at poster board number 14, abstract number LB221.
Poster presentation highlights:
About Araris Biotech AG
Araris Biotech AG is pioneering the development of its novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-linker technology to enable efficient and precise production of ADCs. Its linker platform enables the attachment of any drug payload to ‘off the shelf’ antibodies, without the need for prior antibody engineering. The resulting ADCs have shown very high activity at low doses and an improved therapeutic index compared to FDA-approved ADCs. Araris is a spin-off company from the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) and ETH Zurich.
For more information, please visit www.ararisbiotech.com or follow Araris on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Corporate Contact:
Philipp Spycher, Ph.D.
Chief Executive Officer
info@ararisbiotech.com
www.ararisbiotech.com
Media Contact:
Veronica Eames
LifeSci Communications, LLC
veames@lifescicomms.com
646-970-4682