MIAMI EARTH DAYS 2023 WHERE SOPHISTICATION MEETS SUSTAINABILITY - SMALL ACTS - BIG IMPACT

JOIN IN MAKING MIAMI A WORLD – CLASS, ‘GREEN’ CITY ‘EARTH DAY-EVERY DAY’ EVENTS - SATURDAY - APRIL 15 & SUNDAY - APRIL 16 SUSTAINABLE LIFESTYLE CONFERENCE
‘Earth Day-Every Day’ finds humankind increasingly moved by the power of a sustainable lifestyle to bring well-being, social justice to all the earths living beings. Consume Less. Share More.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A confluence of concerned citizens, conscious communities, philanthropies and leaders in the private and public sectors are united in South Florida to advance the mandates of the Social Impact Movement ‘Earth Day-Every Day’, April 15 through the 23. The Sustainable Lifestyle Conference is set to debut in Downtown Miami, April 15 & 16. In 1970 the first Earth Day received vast world-wide coverage. CBS News produced “Earth Day: A Question of Survival,” with biologist Barry Commoner commenting, “This planet is threatened with destruction. We are in a crisis of survival.” Venerated anchorman Walter Cronkite reiterated the theme, declaring this a “unique day in American history, dedicated to mankind seeking its own survival.”
The growing abyss between the ‘have’s’ and ‘have-nots’ combined with the man-made menace of pollution, drought and famine diaspora’s, seawater rise and bitter social unrest are increasingly the 'new normal'. Miami residents are enthusiastically joining in a local to global outpouring of Earth Day events. The city-wide movement serves as a catalyst for cross cultural communities and commerce to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) with a framework for living and doing business responsibly.
Planet Fashion TV and a host of other producers have created immersive green carpet activations and proactive occasions. Vector International Pictures, Eatup.Events and associates have curated a calendar of what they deem the very best occasions ‘to get your green on’. Guests and participants are encouraged to implement revolutionary (not just incremental) changes in the way we live and work,” insists Deborah De Silets. RA, eco-architecture, Anti-Fashion ™ designer and director of the Morris Lapidus Foundation.
“Earth Day provides abundant opportunities to embrace a wealth of tools and strategies to help all people build the confidence and competence to respond with empathy and intelligence to the greatest challenges of our time,” to paraphrase Peter Senge author of, The Necessary Revolution.
Saturday, April 15 & Sunday, April 16 Planet Fashion TV’s Sustainable Lifestyle Conference and Eco Fashion Runway Reveal is the benchmark of Earth Day Miami, 2023. The two-day summit sets the stage combining immersive panels, eco fashion and a rich networking experience with the patronage of Morph Media and (Moishe) Mana Fashion Services, the Miami-Downtown Development Authority, a division of Miami Mayor Francis Xavier Suarez office. Elected in 2017, Suarez is distinguished as a vocal advocate of ‘greening’ Miami to become a City of the Future.
Like-minded environmentalists, high net worth investors, press representatives, media influencers, and ecological industry leaders advancing high impact and innovative solutions will join in panel discussions that will convey new insights that go beyond the standard industry silos. The goal is to deepen the understanding of the complex challenges facing humankind. Sustainable Lifestyle Conference is at the nexus of Fashion, Food, Eco Housing, Health, Wellbeing, Conservation, Renewable Energy and ground breaking Beauty & Lifestyle Products .
Among those special guests are the makers of Nayked Botanicals , with body – hair and skin products so pure you “can drink them” Gourmet appetizers and an Olive Oil Cartel tasting from Angela and Abdel El Bachia will keep guests feted. The couple is planting 1000’s of olive trees in the hidden jewel of Essaouira, Morocco. “Here we discovered ideal conditions (climate, soil and zero environmental pollution) to cultivate our olive groves harkening back to a millennia ago”. Vita Lift, ‘Activating your greatness within,’ woman owned, Miami based , six time distilled E11even Vodka, presented by master mixologists from EatUp.Events will keep the over 200 guests hydrated. Breath taking sustainable fashion shows styled in part by New York Make Up Academy and au courant receptions round out the Conference.
A Conference highlight is a cadre of distinguished innovators that are 'Building Better in Miami', April 16 at 5pm. Roy Hardemon - Former State Representative - District 108, Deborah De Silets. RA, Douglas Hardin, VP Business Dev. for Co-Modeco, Juan Salamanca and Ken Nassar of Smart IT ™, Jamie Zappier, President Allini Water, Jack D. Johnson - Founder - Miami Preservation League - along with a representative of the Moishe Mana Group will be on hand to answer questions about 'Living Green'. Companies such as Smart IT ™ are devising high tech systems that power home and commercial spaces while delivering on sustainability and affordability. Self-sustaining energy and water consumption allows one to live 'on or off' the grid. With the addition of Smart IT high tech solar panels, distillation machines and a vast array of energy saving devises, “We become fully in control of our habitats while enjoying a reduction in energy costs. A win-win,” insists Juan Salamanca, President of Smart IT™,
Saturday April 15 from 5-8 pm the Young at Art Museum (YAA) celebrates greater awareness of The Florida Everglades and the talent of emerging fashion designers with the 16th Annual Fashion Fundraiser, 'Everglades Restyled'. The couturier's, ages 13 to 18, showcase their Met Gala worthy, haute couture garments fashioned from recycled, upcycled and discarded materials. This year’s theme represents the diverse ecosystem of the Everglades and the environmental threats impacting it. Interactive installations at the Main Museum location within Broward Mall. youngatartmuseum(dot)org
Friday - April 21. 6.30 - on Inauguration of Copperbridge Foundation Cultural & Educational Center. 'Casa Fe', North Miami! Presided over by Geo Darder. Also Hosting, a World Congress of Art Deco night with Jack D. Johnson Chair, of the Miami Preservation League, 'Casablanca Moroccan Deco Night'. Join city-wide activations, guided tours, exhibits by world class authorities, costume galas. a multi discipline creative indoor – outdoor destination.
Saturday - April 22nd 9AM –Plastic Fishing Festival. ORA for outreach at Surfside’s Community Center, Collins Avenue - 93rd St, Miami Beach.
Our calendar is made possible by generous underwriter contributions and serves as a lead-up to the Climate Change Forum (CC-Forum) in Beverly Hills in June 2023. Serving Flor De Cana Rum, a sustainable initiative and carbon-neutral, Fairtrade certified. ‘Earth Day-Every Day’ finds communities increasingly moved by the power of embracing a sustainable lifestyle to bring well-being and social justice to all.
