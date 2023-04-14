Kris Tarantino Unveils the Cover Design of Her Picture Book for Children

It takes an extra special talent to write a fun book about an unusual monster who loves candy hearts, fun parties, fancy hats, and especially Valentines!

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kris Tarantino is a remarkable professional, with many talents and skills.

She has excelled in business, leveraging the business of licensing consumer products, relationship building, branding, trends, editorial direction, art direction, new product development, and more.

She now adds the exciting and unique credential of ---writing picture books for children.

“I’m passionate about writing for children and have a deep appreciation for a child’s inquisitive nature and their fantastical imagination,” the personable Tarantino says. “My stories draw on my own experiences, sprinkled with playfulness and whimsy.”

She adds that her writing often includes humor with a good dose of heart.

“Kids love monsters! Be My ValenSLIME is a laugh-out-loud exploration of love that’s full of monster mayhem,” she laughs. “It’s funny to consider the concept of monsters mashed together with the concept of LOVE.”

When creating this story, she was looking for a humorous way to communicate to children what love looks like on a friendship level.

“My hope is that children will learn love is worth celebrating—despite a few monster-y setbacks,” she smiles.

Be My ValenSLIME Summary:

Snoodle is an unusual monster. She loves candy hearts, fun parties, fuzzy kittens, fancy hats, sparkly stickers, and…valentines! There’s just one problem: Monsters DON’T DO Valentine’s Day! And when Snoodle tries to throw a Valentine’s Day party for her monster friends, nothing goes right. Every attempt to show them what love looks like turns into monster mayhem! With each disaster, Snoodle tries to be patient and kind, and to not be rude or get easily angered. But if the party isn’t perfect, how can Snoodle convince the other monsters to be her ValenSLIME?

Debut author Kris Tarantino and New York Times bestselling illustrator Cori Doerrfeld bring to life a wonderful cast in this laugh-out-loud exploration of the true meaning of love.

Be My ValenSLIME is targeted to children, ages 3-6. The book releases on 12/19/23 just in time for Valentine’s season 2024. Pre-order is currently available on Barnes & Noble, Amazon, The Twig Book Shop (https://www.thetwig.com/book/9780593579459), Book People Book Store (https://www.bookpeople.com/book/9780593579459).

In her day job, Kris Tarantino is a respected professional in the consumer products licensing industry and a sought-after business advisor and consultant with the Sandhill Consulting Group, successfully managing and growing middle-market businesses.

