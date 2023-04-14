Teradyne to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- NORTH READING, Mass., April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) will release financial results for the first quarter 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) or later.



A conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year results, along with management's business outlook, will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET, Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Interested investors should access the webcast at investors.teradyne.com/events-presentations at least five minutes before the call begins. Presentation materials will be available starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A replay will be available on the Teradyne website at – investors.teradyne.com.

