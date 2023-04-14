Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,575 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Touts Nationwide School Choice Success In San Antonio

April 14, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott last night championed support for school choice and highlighted the educational success in states across the country that have implemented school choice policies during a Parent Empowerment Night held at Saint Mary Magdalen School in San Antonio. Addressing over 300 parents, students, educators, and parent empowerment advocates, the Governor also discussed how public schools will remain fully funded for every Texas student with expanded school choice.
 
“Education choice already exists in a majority of states in the United States, and it hasn’t defunded public schools in those areas,” said Governor Abbott. “Success among other states have shown that school choice does not destroy public schools, it actually improves public schools. States who have implemented school choice now rank among the best for their students, and we want to achieve the very best for our students right here in Texas. This session, we will pass this school choice program while at the same time provide more funding than ever before for public education.”  
 
During his speech, Governor Abbott emphasized that he has authorized more funding for public schools and teacher pay raises than any other governor in Texas history. He also noted efforts by the Texas Legislature to empower parents to choose the best education option for their child through expanded Education Saving Accounts for all Texas students. Additionally, Governor Abbott highlighted that a majority of urban, suburban, and rural Texans support giving parents access to school curriculum, school libraries, and what their child is being taught in the classroom.
 
The Governor was joined by State Board of Education member LJ Francis, Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller of the Archdiocese of San Antonio, Saint Mary Magdalen School Principal William Daily, Saint Mary Magdalen School Pastor Reverend William Combs, and other parent empowerment advocates.
 
Parent Empowerment Night brings together education leaders and stakeholders to discuss education reform and the growing need for parental empowerment in their children’s education.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Touts Nationwide School Choice Success In San Antonio

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more