Austin Experience Creator Jake Rosenberg Relocates to San Juan, Puerto Rico

Jake Rosenberg is an art curator and producer of electronic music events & festivals. Jake was recently interviewed about his relocation to San Juan, Puerto Rico to enrich the island's music scene and bring exquisite experiences to fans of visual arts.

Jake Rosenberg portrait by Daniel Nguyen

Hailing from Austin, Texas, Jake Rosenberg has become a renowned experience creator in Texas. Through his work with Cirque Noir and Fade blue, Jake has shaped both sonic and visual landscapes of numerous events he’s produced in Austin, Houston, and Los Angeles.

Jake and Cirque Noir founder Kamyar Ansari are producing boutique electronic festivals, bringing the most sought-after underground House and Deep House artists to Texas, and crafting unforgettable experiences for art collectors and music connoisseurs.

Cirque Noir recently had a remarkably successful SXSW run; the team made waves in the electronic music scene after producing an exclusive evening with Israeli DJ and producer Guy Gerber during the first weekend of the annual festival. When asked about why is he relocating to Puerto rico after making such an impact in Austin, Jake responded:

“We had a really great time hosting Guy and putting together a special show for our community in Austin. It was a semi-private event with a highly curated guestlist and special attention to the production and storytelling, as always. It was nice to leave Austin (for now) on a high-note. Puerto Rico has been on my mind for a while now, as some of my good friends have moved there in the last few years. I felt the time and momentum on the island was right for me to make a move. The plan is to take the experience and connections I’ve developed in the mainland US and apply them to San Juan and across the island,” Jake said.

In the same interview, Jake had an opportunity to convey his thoughts about what makes Cirque Noir unique and what keeps it fresh. Rosenberg shared that “the attention to detail in bringing together theater, increactive art, and top underground artists” is one of the prime reasons why Cirque Noir has such a loyal following.

Cirque Noir is globally recognized for its unique approach to creating bespoke sonic and visual experiences. With each show being exquisite and one-of-its-kind, Jake and Cirque Noir team are constantly seeking new inspirations, booking upcoming artists, and striving to make the atmosphere as interactive as possible.

As Jake comments, “each show is completely unique but also consistent with our Cirque Noir “universe” and creative aesthetic. Our audience has learned to really trust our judgement on up-and-coming musical acts, and we love them for that.”

When asked about his plans with Cirque Noir, Jake said that he plans to devote his attention to uplifting the Puerto Rico festival scene in the next three months, disclosing the following:

“I am scouting venues and developing relationships with local DJs and producers, event promoters, and fine artists. It’s so cool to dive into a culture and create new friendships based on driving towards common goals. I want to put local artists on the map and make sure that electronic music fans on the island have more options and quality festivals available to them locally. I am also working on some hospitality concepts here that I can share more about in a few months. Cirque Noir is growing like crazy; in 2022 we did 18 shows and in 2023 we are going to do 40 shows! We are expanding outside of our existing markets (Austin, Houston, and Los Angeles) to add new cities for our events. Right now, we are focused on Vancouver, Mexico City, and San Juan,” said Jake.

More information about Jake Rosenberg is available on his official Instagram profile.

