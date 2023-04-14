MassDEP Air Quality Advisory: Impact Expected Across Central Counties in Massachusetts 

WHAT: Due to an expected increase in ozone levels today in central and south-central areas of the Commonwealth, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) today is issuing an air quality alert effective from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. today, April 14, 2023, for Hampshire, Hampden, and southern Worcester counties. Air in these areas is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors. People with either lung disease or heart disease are at greater risk from exposure to ozone.

MassDEP is advising that people in sensitive groups should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, do less intense activities, follow asthma action plans, and keep quick relief medicine handy. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.

MassDEP has also declared an Open Burning Advisory for today for Fire Districts 7-12, which are generally located in the central and western sections of the state, and has notified local fire departments there that open burning permits are not to be issued today because air pollution levels are predicted to be elevated. Any open burning today would cause and contribute to a condition of air pollution and likely result in further elevating ozone concentrations.

More details are available, including forecasts and real-time data, at MassDEP’s MassAir Online site here.

WHEN: Effective from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. today, April 14, 2023.

