Big Daddy Closeouts Opens Its First-Ever Closeout Retail Warehouse in Concord, Ontario

/EIN News/ -- Retailer Offers Customers ONLY CLOSEOUT” deals on BRAND NAME Big Ticket Appliances, TVs, Electronics and Household Hard Goods

CONCORD, Ontario, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Daddy Closeouts opens its doors today to offer Ontario consumers a chance to purchase big ticket household appliances, TVs, electronics and Hard goods at truly Closeout prices. Big Daddy Closeouts is located at 501 Applewood Crescent in Concord, Ontario.

“As inflation has affected North American Consumer spending, many manufacturers with overstocked inventory are looking to convert slow moving inventory to cash. Big Daddy Closeouts is uniquely positioned to purchase the BEST DEALS at incredible prices from these overstock liquidations and will offer extreme savings to our customers,” said Jodie OToole, Vice President Finance and Operations, Big Daddy Closeouts.

75” TV’s, 36” Fridges, Apple Macbooks, Air Conditioners, Cell Phones, Outdoor Patio Sets, Electric Scooters, furniture, vacuums and much more, all available at incredible closeout pricing.

“We have closeout deals arriving daily. Don’t waste your time shopping the internet as these deals are only offered at our Concord retail warehouse location. Visit us once and you will be hooked for life.”

For more information, please contact:
Jodie OToole, Vice President Finance and Operations, Big Daddy Closeouts
(905) 660-5030 ext. 108

*Big Daddy Closeouts is a division of RLogistics Limited Partnership

 


