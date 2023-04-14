Groveton Man Injured in Dirt-Bike Crash in Jefferson

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Levi Frye

(603) 788-4850

April 14, 2023

Jefferson, NH – On Thursday, April 13, 2023, at approximately 12:20 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a single-vehicle dirt-bike crash on snowmobile trail Corridor 5 off Abigail Lane in the town of Jefferson.

A Conservation Officer responded to the scene along with Lancaster Fire and Rescue and the Lancaster Ambulance to assist the patient, identified as Trevor McLain, 21, of Groveton, NH.

Officials determined through an on-scene investigation and witness statements that McLain was riding his dirt bike on the closed snowmobile trail at a high rate of speed. He struck some bumps in the ground and lost control of his machine and was ejected over the handlebars in the process. His riding companion rushed to his aid and an emergency call was placed.

McLain was transported by the Lancaster Ambulance to Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that McLain and his partner did not have the mandatory written landowner permission that is required to operate an OHRV on private property in the state of New Hampshire. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this crash.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind all OHRV enthusiasts to always operate within their abilities and ensure they acquire the necessary permissions from landowners prior to riding off a state OHRV trail.