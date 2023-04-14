Coastal Carolina University alumnus Hank Plyler makes donation to support Wall College business students

/EIN News/ -- Conway, South Carolina, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Henry “Hank” Plyler, a 2005 Coastal Carolina University graduate and Myrtle Beach native, has made a donation to support the E. Craig Wall Sr. College of Business Administration Endowed General Scholarship fund. In recognition of his gift, the University has announced the naming of the Henry “Hank” Plyler Bridge, which extends over the pond located between Prince Lawn and the Wall Building. The fund assists full-time Wall College students with the costs of attending CCU.

“It’s an honor and a blessing to give back to my alma mater,” said Plyler. “I love Coastal Carolina. It has such a beautiful campus. My time there was amazing. I worked full time, about 70-80 hours a week at the family business, and went to school part time. My relationships with the professors were great. If it weren’t for the support and mentoring I received from professors [Gerald] Boyles and [Robert] Burney, I am not sure I would have graduated from Coastal. Dr. Burney is the one who encouraged me to take my talents to NYC, where I have achieved a decent amount of success.

“There are so many people, from my family, friends, and professors, who believed in me, encouraged me, and helped me accomplish my goals. I hope my financial contributions will play a role in helping our students to reach their goals.”

Plyler, who earned a bachelor’s degree in finance, is a member of CCU’s Wall College board of visitors. He lives and works in New York City, where he is a financial planner with Barnum Financial Group. Plyler has been in the financial services industry since January of 2007 and has worked with corporate executives, small business owners, foundations, endowments, and institutions.

“Since Hank graduated from Coastal, he has supported the Wall College extensively with both his time and personal resources,” said Eric Rivenbark, senior director of major and planned gifts in CCU’s Office for Advancement and Alumni Engagement. “This most recent gift, which provides much-needed support to our students, demonstrates his passion for making a difference in the lives of our students. I’m pleased that Hank’s legacy will be forever recognized on our campus.”

Prior to joining Barnum, Plyler was a senior portfolio advisor at Merrill Lynch and served as a vice president at JP Morgan and Smith Barney, with a focus on asset management and client acquisition. Before making his transition into financial services, Plyler spent 20 years working in all facets of the Gay Dolphin, his family’s retail gift shop business that was founded in the 1940s in downtown Myrtle Beach.

“My family has been in Myrtle Beach for a long time,” said Plyler. “Deep down, I am still a humble Horry County boy.”

In addition to supporting his alma mater, Plyler is deeply involved in fundraising for the New York City chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. During his spare time, he is an avid traveler and photographer; he has captured countryside images in Iceland, Guatemala, and Panama.

Jerry Rashid Coastal Carolina University 8433496524 jrashid@coastal.edu