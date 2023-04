Global Military Travelling Wave Antenna Market : Advancing Defense Communication

Military Travelling Wave Antenna Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global military travelling wave antenna market is experiencing a significant growth due to increasing demand for antennas with long-range capabilities for defense applications. Military antenna is a component of communication devices used in military aircrafts, naval vessels, unmanned aerial aircrafts, and armored vehicles, which converts radio frequency fields into alternating current with the help of transducer and vice-versa. Traveling-wave antenna is a class of antenna that uses a traveling wave on a guiding structure as the main radiating mechanism. Its distinguishing feature is that the radio-frequency current that generates the radio waves travels through the antenna in one direction.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ: ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ, ๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ :

Surge in military expenditure, increase in demand for defense satellite communication equipment, and rise in adoption of multifunctional radars are the factors that drive the global military travelling wave antenna market. However, high cost involved in the development hinders the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in drone technology and development of various antennas such as microstrip, metamaterial, and plasma antenna present new pathways in the industry.

๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ž ๐ฌ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ž ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ :

Recently, in 2020, Raytheon Missiles & Defense has received 2.3 billion USD contract for the production of seven gallium nitride (GaN)-based AN/TPY-2 radars. The radars are being produced as part of the terminal high-altitude area defense (THAAD) system. The contract has been awarded by the US Missile Defense Agency and is part of the USโ€™s foreign military sale (FMS) to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Using X-band, the mobile missile defense radar provides personnel with an accurate vision of ballistic missile threats. The radar system operates in two modes comprising forward-based mode and terminal mode. It forms part of the THAAD system designed to protect the army against incoming ballistic missile threats. The forward-based detects ballistic missiles and identifies any lethal objects, while the terminal mode guides interceptors toward a descending missileโ€™s warhead. Out of these, seven are fielded as a part of US operated THAAD systems with five operating in forward-based mode for the US and the remaining two are for the FMS. Such demand for defense satellite communication equipment is expected to drive the global military travelling wave antenna market.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :

Raytheon Company, Comrod Communications, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Antenna Products Corporation, MTI Wireless Edge, Harris Corporation, Eylex Pty Ltd., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH, Cojot Oy, Barker & Williamson.

๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง :

SATCOM

Telemetry

Surveillance

Communication

Electronic Warfare

Navigation

๐๐ฒ ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ฒ ๐๐š๐ง๐ :

High Frequency

Very-High Frequency

Ultra-High Frequency

Super-High Frequency

Extremely-High Frequency

๐๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ :

Ground

Marine

Airborne

