Programmatic Display Advertising Market

Increasing growth of the mobile market contributes to the expansion of the market and growing digitalization in the industry aiding the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Programmatic Display Advertising Market to Reach USD 9.47 Trillion by 2031 | Top Players Such as-Kayzen, Magnite & Adobe." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global programmatic display advertising market was valued at USD 451.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 9473.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 35.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 320 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31918

The rise in demand for work-from-home and remote working policies during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic boosted the growth of social media and online platforms, which in turn, catalyzed the demand for programmatic display advertising solutions. Region-wise, North America is likely to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The market witnessed a positive growth rate during the pandemic.

The programmatic display advertising market is segmented on the basis of ad format, type, application, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of ad format, the industry is divided into online video, online display, mobile video, and mobile display. Depending on type, the market is classified into private marketplaces, real time bidding, and automated guaranteed. The industry vertical covered in the study include BFSI, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, government, IT and telecom, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31918

In terms of industry vertical, the BFSI segment captured the largest market share of nearly one-fourth in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the IT and telecom segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 39.2% during the forecast period.

Based on ad format, the online video segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global programmatic display advertising market share, and would rule the roost through 2031. The mobile video segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 37.4% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the online display and mobile display segments.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/31918

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global programmatic display advertising market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the programmatic display advertising market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 38.5% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global programmatic display advertising market analyzed in the research include Adobe Inc., Basis Tech, Connexity, Inc., Google, LLC, Integrated Ad Science (IAS), Iponweb Limited, LG Electronics, MediaMath, Inc., Magnite, Inc., NextRoll, Inc., RythmOne, LLC, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., The Trade Desk, Verizon Communications, Inc., Voyage Group, and Xandr, Inc.

Procure Complete Report (320 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3KVn40x

Covid-19 Scenario:

● The COVID-19 had a positive impact on the growth of the global programmatic display advertising market. The high digital dependence during the lockdowns and surge in social media traffic brought immense opportunities for engaging with online audiences as well as keeping brand awareness high.

● In addition, the rapid spread of the pandemic compelled governments to enforce the closing of public spaces, schools, and borders, empowering many businesses and marketers to update their online marketing strategies. Businesses also invested more on online advertising, which propelled the market growth.

● The growth of the market during the post-pandemic period is expected to be driven by the extensive rise in social media advertising, increase in influencers, rapid growth in opportunities in OTT advertising, and growth in voice searches.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Trending Report:

1. Extended Reality Market Size

2. Video Streaming Market Size

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.