LAS to Attend Barrett-Jackson's Classic Car Auction in Palm Beach

WOODSTOCK, Ill., April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandAirSea, which has pioneered automobile GPS surveillance technologies for 30 years, is proud to attend Barrett-Jackson's Palm Beach classic car auction on April 13–15, 2023.



The event, which takes place at the South Florida Fairgrounds, features some of the most iconic collectible vehicles from the Steve Todhunter Collection, which will be available with no reserve. The highly anticipated auction's star attractions include a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T Gator Grain coupe and a Chrysler A833 four-speed manual transmission with a Hurst shifter.

LAS will attend Barrett-Jackson's three-day auction and welcome an expected 500,000 visitors at Booth 201 outside the venue. Lucky attendees can purchase all of LAS' GPS tracking products at a discounted rate, helping them protect any vehicle from thieves for less than the cost of an Apple AirTag.

LAS' compact and discreet GPS trackers connect to various areas of a vehicle and generate real-time location intelligence in the event of theft. Users can track the location of a missing or stolen car on their desktop or smartphone, helping them quickly recover these valuables. The LandAirSea 54, one of the company's best-selling products, is a magnetic, waterproof tracking device that can be placed discreetly under a vehicle allowing motorists to track their cars without any additional accessories required.

Established in 1971, Barrett Jackson is the leader in classic car auctions and automotive events, attracting thousands of collectors worldwide. Coverage of the upcoming Palm Beach auction will be broadcast on FYI and The History Channel in the United States.

LAS has developed GPS tracking surveillance products since the 1990s, making them one of the most respectable names in the industry. The company helps various sectors improve asset protection, including law enforcement, border control, local government, and the military.

