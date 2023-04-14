Hope and Story Expands its Categories to Sell British-Made Women’s Knitwear

/EIN News/ -- Stourport-on-Severn, United Kingdom, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hope and Story is delighted to announce that it is expanding its categories to include British-made women’s knitwear. The company has sold many different kinds of products from British brands that range from fashion to beauty, and even household items. Hope and Story will include more clothing items in its women’s fashion section this year.

Hope and Story is collaborating with several British brands that include Renata, Oubas, and many more. These brands have some of the best and most sustainable knitwear collections that can suit any woman’s style. Hope and Story has added this to its vast collection of British brands and products.

More about the women’s knitwear collection

Hope and Story has a women’s knitwear collection that offers high-quality clothes and free shipping. With prices ranging from £100-£350 per item, customers can be sure that they’re getting high-quality clothes that are in alignment with the standards of sustainable fashion.

Customers can wear Renata knitwear that include:

Rose pink wool tops Blue merino wool tops V-neck blue rib sweaters V-neck cream sweaters Beige pullover jumpers V-neck red rib sweaters

Hope and Story’s knitwear collection has 100% Merino wool that has the finest quality materials from Italy. The knitwear tops have a luxurious feel that can make a great addition to anyone’s closet.

Customers can buy Taylor Yates knitwear that include:

Grey marl slipovers Navy marl slipovers Black deep V sweaters Blue marl slash neck sweaters

Items from the British brand, Taylor Yates are stylish, elegant, and simplistic. They’re a great choice for women who love that effortless yet cozy look. This collection is handmade to order and isn’t mass-produced as many fast-fashion brands do in the UK. Customers can expect to get the most beautifully hand-knit tops from Northern Ireland with 100% Merino wool.

Hope and Story partnered with the following sustainable British brands:

Ingmarson Valentina Karellas Oubas Taylor Yates Renata

Each of these brands uses high-quality fabric to create beautiful pieces that any woman would love to add to their wardrobe. Whether women are looking for understated, simplistic designs or unique statement pieces, Hope and Story has something for them. Regardless of your taste, you’re bound to find something that suits your style.

About Hope and Story

Hope and Story is the leading online seller of British-made brands and products. Consumers can find the best products on their website and find a diverse range of products to choose from since there are so many categories and items to purchase.

Hope and Story sell the following products:

Stationery Decor items Bedding Kitchenware Home fragrances Soft furnishings Lighting Women’s fashion Men’s fashion Children’s’ fashion Beauty Food & drink

This is just a short summary of the many products that consumers can find on the Hope and Story website. Consumers who are looking for ethical and sustainable brands to support can find everything they need right here. Betsy Vickery, the founder of Hope and Story, set out to create an online destination that conscious consumers could use to easily find the best British-made products that align with their values in sustainability.

By purchasing items on the Hope and Story website, consumers can support local brands, lower their carbon footprint, give back to the economy, and preserve UK manufacturing. Hope and Story ensure that all partners adhere to specific standards to make sure that consumers are getting the best possible products.

Useful Resource:

Personalised Childrens Books – https://hopeandstory.com/collections/personalised-childrens-books

Magnesium Spray – https://hopeandstory.com/products/natural-magnesium-spray

Pott Candles – https://hopeandstory.com/collections/pott-candles-ltd

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/hope-and-story-expands-its-categories-to-sell-british-made-womens-knitwear/

Hope And Story Dzine House, Severn Road Stourport-on-Severn Worcestershire DY13 9EZ United Kingdom 01299 667 700 https://hopeandstory.com/