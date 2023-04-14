Introducing Thriize.com: The New Social Display SaaS Platform that Helps Content Creators to Thrive

Thriize allows brands and content creators to amplify their content above and beyond the limits of social media.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 14, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Vertis Media is pleased to announce the launch of Thriize.com , a new SAAS Social Display platform that allows brands and content creators to thrive beyond social media platforms by extending the lifespan of their social media content, reaching new audiences, and increasing conversions. On a mission to empower brands and digital creators, Thriize aims to make content distribution easy, accessible, and relevant, thereby unlocking the full value of their creative investments.As Co-founder, Director, and Head of Growth at Vertis Media, Marco Piscitelli explains the story behind the name Thriize.“We came up with the name to accentuate the fact that we want our customers to thrive and rise above and beyond, and help them achieve their long-term goals,” he says.The Thriize platform aims to reduce the dependency from social media platforms, enabling brands and creators to simply turn their social content into promoted content in minutes. Content is instantly transformed into Social Display ads to be distributed on relevant websites and apps.“Vertis Media’s Social Display solution, when added to the marketing mix, has the ability to enhance standard banners’ performance and to generate explosive lift,” says Piscitelli. “It is responsive, it integrates perfectly both on desktop and mobile, and works with all third-party trackers. When compared to traditional digital marketing, the advertiser can easily expect a CTR improvement of at least 50%, sometimes even higher than that.”Additionally, social display ads have many benefits including:• An increase in the lifespan of social media posts• Higher efficiency in CPM terms, as well as advertisements cost, compared with native, video, and rich media• Creative production cost reduction• The ease and convenience of integration between social media and paid mediaThe Thriize platform enables both self-serve use – meant for small brands and content creators – and a managed one, for agencies and business teams. With just a few steps, it is possible to create a social display ad and launch a campaign.“You just need to insert the social media post you intend to promote, select the category and, right away, you will get the sense of how the advertisement might look,” explains Piscitelli. “Targeting is very simple and accurate. It is, in fact, possible to select, through an immediate interface, geo, demo, interests, duration of the campaign, and more. Distribution is carried out directly through the network partner or via programmatic.”Created as a very simple and straightforward platform, Thriize allows anyone to become a ‘campaign manager’ and easily set up and distribute digital content with advertising campaigns on the open web. For more information about this remarkable new platform, visit the website at www.thriize.com About the CompanyFounded in 2015, Vertis Media has been pioneering Native and Contextual Advertising, working with brands, content creators and publishers to drive their business outcomes in the new digital world. From digital strategy to media planning and distribution, from content marketing to social display, and everything in between, Vertis has been supporting its partners on engaging consumers through the strategic use of media, connection, context, and channel planning.