Cell Culture Market to Hit USD 27.6 Bn by 2031 | Transparency Market Research

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cell culture market stood at USD 10.5 Bn in 2020 and the global market is projected to reach USD 27.6 Bn by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2021 and 2031.
The market value of cell culture is increasing due to the rising demand for biological drugs. Biologic drugs are becoming increasingly popular due to their effectiveness in treating chronic diseases such as cancer and autoimmune disorders.
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|USD 10.5 Bn in 2020
|Estimated Value
|USD 27.6 Bn by 2031
|Growth Rate
|9.0%
|Forecast Period
|2021–2031
|No. of Pages
|212 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Product and End-user
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies Covered
|Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eppendorf AG, GE Healthcare, Corning Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, Lonza, VWR International, LLC, PromoCell GmbH
To produce these drugs, a large number of cells are required, which has led to an increased demand for cell culture products. Additionally, the rise of personalized medicine has also contributed to the growth of the cell culture market, as it requires the production of specific cells for individual patients. Additionally, advancements in cell culture systems are also expected to drive the growth of the market. New technologies such as 3D cell culture and microfluidic systems are making it easier to produce large quantities of cells and are improving the efficiency of cell culture. These systems also allow for the production of more complex cell types, such as stem cells and immune cells.
Furthermore, the increasing demand for vaccines is another factor accelerating the market prospects. Vaccine production requires the use of large quantities of cells, which has led to an increased demand for cell culture products. In addition, the increasing investment in research and development is also anticipated to propel the market share in the near future. Governments and private organizations are investing heavily in research and development in the field of cell culture, which is leading to the development of new and innovative products.
Key Findings of the Market Report
Global Cell Culture Market: Growth Drivers
Global Cell Culture Market: Regional Landscape
Global Cell Culture Market: Key Players
Competitive Landscape
Prominent players in the Cell Culture industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for Cell Culture. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:
Global Cell Culture Market: Segmentation
By Product
By End User
Region
