Surgical Drills Market to Surpass US$ 1,030.1 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Burlingame, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global surgical drills market is estimated to be valued at US$ 604.7 million in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2023-2030).



Analysts’ Views on Global Surgical Drills Market:

The global surgical drills market growth can be driven due to emergence of new advanced surgical and minimally invasive techniques for the treatment of orthopedic diseases. For instance, in September 2020, according to the data published by the National Centers for Biotechnology Information, biologically augmented microdrilling (BAM) is the new minimally invasive technique for cartilage regeneration. It is an outpatient procedure, in which damaged knee cartilage is infused with stem cells derived from bone marrow to promote regeneration and improve symptomatic pain and stiffness. The procedure includes microdrilling surgery (initially) followed by biological injections and physical therapy. Thus, such new and advanced techniques are expected to drive demand for surgical drills by surgeons. It is a novel alternative to total knee replacement (TKR) surgery.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Surgical Drills Market:

The increasing incidence of oral health diseases such as tooth cavities (dental caries) is expected to drive the global surgical drills market over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2022, according to the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it was estimated that up to 11.2% of children aged 2 to 5 have untreated cavities globally in the year 2022. More than half of teenagers between the ages of 12 and 19 had at least one cavity in a permanent tooth in the U.S. in the year 2022. Furthermore, according to the same source, in the year 2022, it was estimated that 28% of North America adults from the age range 20 to 64 had untreated cavities in the year 2022.

Key Driver of Global Surgical Drills Market:

Increasing adoption of the inorganic growth strategies like acquisition for developing the advanced surgical drills is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period

For instance, in December 2022, the Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, acquired Surgical Innovation Associates (SIA), a medical device company, and surgical center based in the U.S. for innovation of technologically advanced surgical drill equipment, which facilitates the neurological surgeries.

Surgical Drills Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2023: US$ 604.7 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 7.91% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 1,030.1 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Product Type: Instruments (Pneumatic Drills, Battery Powered Drills, Electric Drills, Others), Accessories

Instruments (Pneumatic Drills, Battery Powered Drills, Electric Drills, Others), Accessories By Application: Dental Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Ear Nose Throat Surgery, Others (Spin Surgery, Cranial Surgery, etc.)

Dental Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Ear Nose Throat Surgery, Others (Spin Surgery, Cranial Surgery, etc.) By End User: Hospitals, Orthopedic Centers, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others (Research and Academic Institutes, etc.) Companies covered: B. Braun SE, Stryker Corporation, Adeor Medical Ag, Medtronic, Allotech Co. Ltd., Arthrex Inc., Brasseler USA, ClearPoint Neuro, Inc., ConMed Corporation, De Soutter Medical Ltd., GPC Medical Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Joimax Inc., Marver Med, MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC., Sofemed, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., and Manman Manufacturing Company Private Limited Growth Drivers: Rising number of surgerical procedures

Rapidly rising geriatric population leads to the growth in number of patients with orthopedic disorders Restraints & Challenges: Insufficient quality assurance and the presence of alternative non-invasive techniques for the treatment

Recent Devlopment:

In December 2022, Stryker Corporation, a pharmaceutical and medical equipment company, announced the launch of Citrefix, a suture anchor system for foot and ankle surgical procedures.

In April 2022, THINK Surgical, Inc., medical technology company, collaborated with Concordia University, based in Canada, and initiated the collaborative project to invent artificial intelligence-based surgical equipment which assists in orthopedic surgeries.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global surgical drills market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Increasing investment and funding by the key players to develop new surgical drill equipment is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2022, THINK Surgical, Inc., medical technology company, announced that KDB Investment Global Healthcare of Korea, a private investment firm, based in South Korea had invested US$ 100 million to fasten the commercial launch of the new surgical drill equipment for joint replacement. This investment will also allow THINK Surgical to bring new products to market which will offer a common planning solution across multiple robotic platforms along with a choice of implants from different manufacturers.

Among application, the orthopedic surgery segment is dominant due to increasing orthopedic surgeries due to increasing sports injuries and traumatic conditions. For instance, in December 2022, according to the article published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, it was estimated that 33% of soft tissue injuries and 34% of bone fractures occurred due to sports injuries in the U.S. in the year 2022. Furthermore, in December 2022, according to the same source, it was estimated that 22.3 million orthopedic surgeries took place globally from the year 2018 to 2022 out of which 27.5% orthopedic surgeries were due to sports injury.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global surgical drills market include B. Braun SE, Stryker Corporation, Adeor Medical Ag, Medtronic, Allotech Co. Ltd., Arthrex Inc., Brasseler USA, ClearPoint Neuro, Inc., ConMed Corporation, De Soutter Medical Ltd., GPC Medical Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Joimax Inc., Marver Med, MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC., Sofemed, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., and Manman Manufacturing Company Private Limited.

Market Segmentation:

Global Surgical Drills Market, By Product Type: Instruments Pneumatic drills Battery Powered Drills Electric Drills Others Accessories

Global Surgical Drills Market, By Application : Dental Surgery Orthopedic Surgery Neurosurgery Ear Nose Throat Surgery Others (Spin Surgery, Cranial Surgery, etc.)

Global Surgical Drills Market, By End User: Hospitals Orthopedic Centers Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others (Research and Academic Institutes, etc.)

Global Surgical Drills Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



