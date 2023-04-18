INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND BOARD CHAIR YVONNE STILLHART AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN CYBER RISK GOVERNANCE®

Yvonne Stillhart

Yvonne Stillhart is the first in Switzerland to attain this global credential.

As demonstrated by her board leadership and commitment to continuous advancement, Yvonne brings the best of directorship to her roles. We're proud to count her among our global credential holders.” — David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute

The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and c-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance ℠ to Yvonne Stillhart, Qualified Risk Director of Zurich, Switzerland. Yvonne is the first in Switzerland to attain this global distinction.Yvonne serves as an independent non-executive member of the board of directors and member of the Audit and Risk Committee at UBS Asset Management Switzerland Ltd., as a non-executive director, Audit Committee member, and M&A Committee Chair of Integrated Diagnostic Holdings plc, a non-executive director and member of the Audit Committee for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc, and the independent chairperson of the board of directors and member of the Social and Ethics Committee at EPE Capital Ltd. She has a multi-decade career as a co-founder and c-suite executive with p&l responsibility in regulated and unregulated industries. Her board experience includes service as board chair, chair of the audit committee, chair of the remuneration committee, and member of the investment and valuation committee, with experience in Europe, the United States, North Africa, and sub-Saharan Africa. She is fluent in German, English, Spanish, and French."Yvonne is a model for all to follow," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "As demonstrated by her board leadership and commitment to the continuous advancement of her knowledge and skills, Yvonne brings the best of directorship to her roles. We're proud to count her among our global credential holders."The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.Speaking about the credential program, Ms. Stillhart said, "This is a highly relevant program for me as a board member. I was particularly impressed by the faculty of distinguished cyber security experts across industries and crime-fighting agencies with decades of bringing an evolving cyber threat landscape into the business context. The program leads in a very structured way through challenges at the appropriate level and does provide insightful governance tools and advice for board members whose background is not deeply routed in technology."The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governanceprogram by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org Read testimonials about our programs at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. It is the home of the Qualified Risk Directordesignation, the Certificate in Risk Governance, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents and in more than 35 countries. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value.

About the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠