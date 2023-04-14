Brain Computer Interface Market is Huge Growth in the coming years, with a CAGR of 11.4% by 2030 | Neuralink, Neurable

Brain Computer Interface Market

Advances in technology in noise reduction, and control paradigms will be critical to realizing the full potential of BCIs.

The global brain computer interface market is estimated to be valued at US$ 773.0 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period (2023-2030)” — Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global brain computer interface market is estimated to be valued at US$ 773.0 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period (2023-2030). Brain computer interfaces (BCIs) have made significant progress over the last few decades and have the potential to revolutionize various fields, including rehabilitation, robotics, gaming, and neuroscience. BCIs offer an extended degree of freedom by providing a direct communication link between the brain and external devices, either by strengthening or substituting human peripheral working capacity.

Researchers have made significant efforts to standardize the technology and tackle the complex and non-linear brain dynamics related to feature extraction and classification challenges. However, time-variant psycho-neurophysiological fluctuations and their impact on brain signals remain a significant challenge for BCI researchers. To transform the technology from laboratory experiments to plug-and-play daily life, researchers need to address these challenges.

Top Key Players are Covered in this Report:

★ Neuralink Corporation

★ Neurable

★ Emotiv Inc.

★ BitBrain

★ Alpha Omega

★ Blackrock Microsystems, LLC

★ Femtonics Ltd.

★ NeuroNexus

★ Opto Circuits (India) Limited

★ BIOTRONIK

★ Plexon Inc.

★ Noldus Information Technology

★ NextMind

★ Nectome

★ Paradromics

Brain Computer Interface Market: Segment Analysis

By Product:

★ Invasive

★ Non-invasive

★ Semi-invasive

By Application:

★ Prevention

★ Detection and Diagnosis

★ Rehabilitation and Restoration

Regional Analysis for Brain Computer Interface Market:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

