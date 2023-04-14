The Surrogacy Market Soars Amidst Evolving Reproductive Technologies and Changing Social Dynamics

Surrogacy Industry

A Deep Dive into the Global Surrogacy Market - Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities for Intended Parents and Surrogates

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐚𝐜𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐨𝐟 $112.80 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2015. 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $201.40 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2025, 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 6.1% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2016 𝐭𝐨 2025. This growth trajectory demonstrates the increasing acceptance and demand for surrogacy as a viable reproductive option for couples facing infertility or other reproductive challenges.

Surrogacy, a practice where a woman carries a pregnancy on behalf of another individual or couple, has gained traction as a solution for those struggling with infertility, same-sex couples, and individuals who are unable to carry a pregnancy due to health reasons. Advancements in reproductive technologies and changing social norms have contributed to the growing acceptance and adoption of surrogacy as a means to achieve parenthood.

For instance, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) issued recommendations on March 17, 2020, advising against initiating new cycles of assisted ovulation, intrauterine inseminations (IUIs), in vitro fertilization (IVF), or "non-urgent" egg freezing. This has led to delays or cancellations of surrogacy cycles, as well as challenges in finding suitable surrogates and proceeding with the surrogacy process as planned.

Key Market Players

1. 𝑵𝑬𝑾 𝑯𝑶𝑷𝑬 𝑭𝑬𝑹𝑻𝑰𝑳𝑰𝑻𝒀 𝑪𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑰𝑪

2. 𝑰𝑽𝑰 𝑹𝑴𝑨 𝑮𝑳𝑶𝑩𝑨𝑳

3. 𝑯𝑶𝑼𝑺𝑻𝑶𝑵 𝑭𝑬𝑹𝑻𝑰𝑳𝑰𝑻𝒀 𝑪𝑬𝑵𝑻𝑬𝑹

4. 𝑪𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑰𝑪 𝑺𝑪𝑨𝑵𝑭𝑬𝑹𝑻

5. 𝑩𝑶𝑼𝑹𝑵 𝑯𝑨𝑳𝑳 𝑭𝑬𝑹𝑻𝑰𝑳𝑰𝑻𝒀 𝑪𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑰𝑪

6. 𝑵𝑶𝑽𝑨 𝑰𝑽𝑰 𝑭𝑬𝑹𝑻𝑰𝑳𝑰𝑻𝒀

7. 𝑶𝑽𝑨𝑻𝑰𝑶𝑵 𝑭𝑬𝑹𝑻𝑰𝑳𝑰𝑻𝒀

8. 𝑬𝑿𝑻𝑹𝑨𝑶𝑹𝑫𝑰𝑵𝑨𝑹𝒀 𝑪𝑶𝑵𝑪𝑬𝑷𝑻𝑰𝑶𝑵𝑺

9. 𝑪𝑨𝑹𝑬 𝑭𝑬𝑹𝑻𝑰𝑳𝑰𝑻𝒀 𝑮𝑹𝑶𝑼𝑷

10. 𝑮𝑹𝑶𝑾𝑰𝑵𝑮 𝑮𝑬𝑵𝑬𝑹𝑨𝑻𝑰𝑶𝑵𝑺

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐚𝐜𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝

The two main types of surrogacy are gestational surrogacy and traditional surrogacy. Additionally, the technology employed in the surrogacy process can include in vitro fertilization (IVF) with intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), IVF without ICSI, and intrauterine insemination (IUI). The market also exhibits regional variations, with North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) being the main regions of focus.

Gestational surrogacy is the most common type of surrogacy, where the surrogate mother carries the embryo created using the eggs and sperm of the intended parents or donors, and has no genetic relation to the baby. This type of surrogacy is preferred due to its legal and ethical advantages, as the intended parents have full genetic parenthood and legal rights over the child. On the other hand, traditional surrogacy involves the surrogate mother using her own eggs to conceive the baby, making her genetically related to the child. Traditional surrogacy is less common and can present legal and ethical complexities, as the surrogate may have legal and emotional rights over the child.

The technology used in the surrogacy process can also vary. IVF with ICSI is a common method, where the eggs are fertilized with sperm in a lab, and the resulting embryos are then transferred to the surrogate's uterus. IVF without ICSI involves fertilization of the eggs and sperm in a lab without ICSI, followed by embryo transfer. Intrauterine insemination (IUI) is a less complex method, where prepared sperm is directly injected into the surrogate's uterus during the fertile window to facilitate conception.

Geographically, North America, including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, is a prominent market for surrogacy, owing to favorable regulations, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and increasing acceptance of surrogacy. Europe, including the UK and rest of Europe, also has a significant share in the surrogacy market. Asia-Pacific, with countries like India and Australia, is an emerging market for surrogacy, driven by advancements in medical technology, lower costs, and availability of surrogates. LAMEA, including countries like Brazil and South Africa, is also witnessing growth in the surrogacy market, albeit with some regulatory challenges.

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

1. What are the key factors driving the growth of the surrogacy market?

2. How does the surrogacy process work, and what are the different types of surrogacy arrangements?

3. What are the main challenges and ethical considerations associated with surrogacy?

4. How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the surrogacy market globally?

5. What are the legal and regulatory frameworks governing surrogacy in different regions or countries?

6. What are the technological advancements and innovations shaping the future of the surrogacy market?

7. How do cultural and societal attitudes towards surrogacy vary across different regions or countries?

8. What are the economic and financial implications for intended parents and surrogates in the surrogacy market?

9. What are the ethical considerations surrounding compensation and rights for surrogates in the surrogacy market?

10. What are the potential future trends and opportunities in the surrogacy market, considering changing social dynamics and advancements in reproductive technologies?

