Medium Chain Triglycerides Market Booming Worldwide with Latest Trend & Future Scope by 2031 | BASF SE, DuPont

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medium Chain Triglycerides Market size was valued at $1.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. Medium-chain triglycerides market (MCTs) are dietary fats produced for their value as a healthier alternative to trans fats and are naturally found in some foods such as whole foods and dairy products. The chemical molecule known as triglycerides is made up of three fatty acids and a glycerol backbone. The number of carbon atoms in the aliphatic tail formed by these fatty acids determines the type of triglyceride, which can vary.

Rising health concerns about dietary supplements and safe pesticides are driving global demand for medium-chain triglycerides. Medium-chain triglycerides have a weight-management benefit. The medium-chain triglycerides market is being driven by cumulative demand from developing countries' food and beverage industries, as well as increasing demand for a variety of medium chain triglycerides products such as food, medical, and others, owing to high demand from end-use industries.

Top Key Players

The key players profiled in the medium chain triglycerides industry report include BASF SE, DuPont, Lonza Group Ltd., Croda International Plc, P&G Chemicals, Wilmar International Ltd., Stepan Company, Sternchemie GmbH & Co. KG, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Emery Oleochemicals.

Regional Analysis:

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global medium-chain triglycerides market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Consumer skepticism will be a major challenge for the medium chain triglycerides market. MCT supplements, including MCT oils, are used and sold to aid in weight loss. Weight loss supplements have recently received negative attention due to their link to serious illnesses and injuries. Weight loss supplements, like other supplements, can have negative side effects such as increased heart rate, high blood pressure, diarrhea, kidney problems, insomnia, liver damage, and rectal bleeding. They also interact with some prescription and over-the-counter medications.

Key Benefits of the Report

-> Based on type, the caprylic acid sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

-> Based on source, the coconut oil sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

-> Based on application, the dietary supplements sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and Pharmaceuticals sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

-> Based on region, the North America market registered the highest medium chain triglycerides market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain the position during the forecast period.

-> The report also provides the in-depth medium chain triglycerides market analysis

-> The report also covers the study regarding medium chain triglycerides market forecast, regional analysis and segmental analysis

The availability of new raw materials is expected to boost the growth of the medium-chain triglycerides market. Furthermore, the rapidly expanding personal care market is expected to outpour medium-chain triglycerides demand in the coming year. Demand for global medium-chain triglycerides is expected to increase and remain strong in the near future.

