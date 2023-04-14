El Malki Holds Talks with Canadian Senate Speaker

Submit Release
MOROCCO, April 14 - The President of the Higher Council for Education, Training and Scientific Research (CSEFRS), Habib El Malki, met Wednesday in Rabat with the President of the Senate of Canada, George F. Furey, in the presence of the Canadian Ambassador to Morocco, Nell Stewart, and members of the Senate.

This meeting aims at exchanging experiences and discussing the prospects of partnership and cooperation between the Kingdom of Morocco and Canada in the fields of education, training and scientific research, said the Council in a statement.

During this meeting, the two parties noted the depth and strength of the ties that unite the two countries in various fields, including education, training and scientific research, and expressed their willingness to strengthen partnership and cooperation in areas of common interest, especially since the CSEFRS maintains a strong partnership with the Superior Council of Education (CSE) in Quebec, which has resulted in many programs.

It was emphasized the need to raise the partnership and cooperation between the two countries to the highest level in light of the challenges facing education worldwide and the efforts that must be mobilized for the future of this vital sector to meet the expectations of future generations in terms of scientific research in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, among others.

In addition, El Malki discussed the Canadian experience in managing multilingualism in education, while preserving the country's identity and cultural specificity, and called for taking advantage of it, given the great importance of this issue in the national education system.

