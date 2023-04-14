Handicrafts/UNESCO: Minister Ammor Chairs 1st Meeting of Steering Committee of Safeguarding, Promotion of Intangible Cultural Heritage Project

MOROCCO, April 14 - Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts and Social and Solidarity Economy, Fatim-Zahra Ammor, chaired the first meeting of the steering committee of the safeguarding and promotion of the intangible cultural heritage project, related to the Moroccan Handicrafts with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

As part of the agreement signed between the Ministry and UNESCO in November 2022, aimed at establishing a sustainable system of transmission of know-how related to crafts threatened with extinction, Ammor chaired this first meeting of the steering committee of the project, in the presence of the director of the UNESCO office for the Maghreb, Eric Faclt, said the Ministry in a statement.

This meeting marked the launch of the project "Safeguarding knowledge and skills threatened with extinction and related to the craft through their transmission to younger generations", and the validation of the process of transmission and selection of artisans holding knowledge and skills threatened with extinction who will have the title of "Treasures of Traditional Moroccan Arts.

"Indeed, several skills related to the trades of Moroccan handicrafts are now at risk of disappearing for various reasons, including the non-transmission of this knowledge, true national intangible heritage, to younger generations by their masters artisans," said the statement.

MAP: 13 avril 2023