IoT Security Market Demand 2023, Major Players, SWOT Analysis, Business Growth, and Forecast Till 2028

IoT Security Market 2023

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐈𝐨𝐓 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”, the global IoT security market size reached 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑.𝟖 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟖.𝟒 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖, exhibiting a growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟑𝟎.𝟐𝟗% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖. The Internet of Things (IoT) security represents a technological solution that is utilized for protecting networks and connected mechanical or digital devices. It aims to eradicate vulnerabilities and equip devices to resist, identify, and recover from cyber-attacks. In line with this, IoT security provides data encryption and tokenization, identity access management, intrusion prevention system, and security analytics via antimalware, antivirus, and firewalls. Consequently, it finds wide-ranging applications across various industries, such as manufacturing, automotive, transportation, energy and utilities, etc.

𝐈𝐨𝐓 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:

The rising prevalence of cyber terrorism is primarily driving the IoT security market. Additionally, the growing automation in several industries and the development of smart cities are propelling the need for effective and enhanced security solutions to safeguard highly sensitive personal and organizational data from malware injection, which is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of IoT technologies and the emerging new trends, such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in corporate organizational setups, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the inflating utilization of IoT security solutions by organizations to manage communications and digital identities of their employees across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the increasing number of identity and data thefts and the escalating demand for social media platforms are also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, continuous advancements in 4G and 5G technologies and extensive R&D activities by key market players are anticipated to fuel the IoT security market over the forecasted period.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐨𝐓 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:



𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Allot Ltd.

• Armis Inc.

• CENTRI Technology

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• ForgeRock Inc.

• Fortinet, Inc.

• Gemalto NV

• International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Intel Corporation

• Mocana Corporation

• Securithings, Inc

• Broadcom, Inc.

• ZingBox Inc.

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭:

• Solutions

• Services

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Network Security

• Endpoint Security

• Application Security

• Cloud Security

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥:

• Energy and Utilities

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Transport

• Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

