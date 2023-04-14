Retail Analytics Market Report 2023-2028, Gross Margin, Business Opportunities, SWOT Analysis, and Forecast

Retail Analytics Market 2023

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled,“𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖,” the global retail analytics market size reached 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕.𝟑 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟐.𝟐 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖, exhibiting a growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎.𝟑% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖. Retail analytics represents the process of providing analytical data on sales, inventory levels, consumer demand, and supply chain movement. It aids companies in identifying customer insights, such as emerging trends and changing preferences, by combining data from various areas with the scope and need for improvement. Retail analytics has gained importance as it empowers businesses and retailers by building mechanisms for learning and feedback, streamlining internal processes, and recognizing new revenue-generating opportunities. In addition, this solution enables a quick and effective decision-making process. As a result, retail analytics finds widespread applications across small, medium, and large enterprises across the globe.

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The expanding e-commerce industry and the emerging trend of online shopping have propelled several platforms to utilize these solutions to assess consumer behavior, the high demand for products, and the availability of logistics services, which are among the primary factors driving the retail analytics market. Besides this, the escalating need for big data and predictive analytical models by the leading players to predict future outcomes through data integration across apps, sensors, social media platforms, and other channels is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of cloud-based retail analytics, as it offers traders the on-demand computing power to handle large volumes of information and deliver valuable insights within a short timeframe, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the increasing influence of social media and the rising penetration of smartphones are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the elevating requirement for Retail Merchandising Foundation Cloud Service (RMFCS) by the top companies to generate new insights and make adequate and more effective decisions is expected to bolster the retail analytics market in the coming years.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being:

• 1010data Inc. (Advance Publications Inc.)

• Adobe Inc.

• Altair Engineering Inc

• Flir Systems Inc

• Fujitsu Limited

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Information Builders Inc

• Microsoft Corporation

• Microstrategy Incorporated

• Oracle Corporation

• Qlik Technologies Inc. (Thoma Bravo LLC)

• SAP SE

• SAS Institute Inc

• Tableau Software LLC (Salesforce.com Inc.)

• Tibco Software Inc.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Customer Management

• In-store Operation

• Strategy and Planning

• Supply Chain Management

• Marketing and Merchandizing

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭:

• Software

• Services

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

