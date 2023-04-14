OnPrintShop will Co-Exhibit with Ricoh Canada at Graphics Canada Expo 2023
OnPrintShop to exhibit powerful web-to-print technology innovation and automation evolution strategies at the Graphics Canada Expo 2023 with Ricoh CanadaTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPrintShop, the award-winning, global web-to-print service provider, is thrilled to announce its co-participation with the print production equipment giant, Ricoh Canada at the upcoming Graphics Canada Expo 2023 in Toronto. OnPrintShop will be available at Ricoh’s booth #5300 from May 11 to May 13, 2023. Ricoh Canada has been OnPrintShop’s consistent reselling partner since 2011.
OnPrintShop’s primary goal for co-participating with Ricoh Canada at this year’s Graphics Canada Expo is to reveal invaluable insights into how print service providers can bring in 360-degree revolution to their businesses with state-of-the-art web to print technology. The famed web-to-print solution provider has been consistently driving passionate innovation for the printing industry since its inception. The firm aims to strengthen its foothold in North America, by bridging the socio-cultural gap with impactful names from the print industry chairing significant positions.
“Unfortunately, the traditional problems in the print industry have now been aggravated with a whole set of new challenges like lesser conversion of leads into sales, continuous struggle with multiple technologies, increased business costs due to manual processes, and inability to grow sales and offer modern CX. We look forward to sharing in the Graphics Canada event 2023 how our trusted 100% automated next-gen web to print software solves these print business challenges like a pro”, said OnPrintShop’s Vice President, Naresh Bordia.
Graphics Canada will celebrate its 60th prestigious anniversary of organizing the largest trade show in Canada for the graphics and print industry at The International Centre, Toronto, this year. It will be a power-packed trade show filled with print technology innovations, continuous knowledge exchange, powerful networking aimed at bridging ethnic and language barriers, and much more.
OnPrintShop’s Key Highlights at the Graphics Canada Expo 2023 :-
Team OnPrintShop will discuss the following world-class features of our best-in-class web-to-print solution in this upcoming popular print industry expo.
- Automation-driven print production management framework
- Centralized print order processing
- Exclusive B2B print business provision
- Tailor-made B2C print business benefits
- Efficient print order management system
- Commercial printers’ complete print automation
OnPrintShop’s Incredible Client Stories :-
- 200% increase in repeat sales, 75% increase in online new sales, 70%-time reduction in print order processing – Cedar House Media, USA
- Increased sales, customer experience, and reduced labor involved in order processing by 90% -Rapid Printing, Canada
- 90% happy customers, 25% increase in in-store sales – Print Fast, Canada
- 12 new B2B web to print driven multi-million-dollar corporate accounts added - SHAPCO Printing, USA
- Grown from a local to a global trade printer with 300% growth in new customers – APLUS Printing, USA
The OnPrintShop & Ricoh Canada Synergy :-
Ricoh Canada has been one of the acclaimed partners of OnPrintShop for more than a decade. OnPrintShop’s innovative web-to-print capabilities, unwavering stability, constant support, and affordable pricing are a few of many appealing inducements because their partnership with Ricoh Canada has been accordant.
The OnPrintShop-Ricoh Canada collaboration has helped SME print businesses of Canada explore, understand, and leverage the excellent benefits of the web to print technology.
About OnPrintShop :-
OnPrintShop, the highly recognized flagship product of Radixweb, is an inventive IT solution partner for the evolving print industry. Since 2008, OnPrintShop has been transfiguring global print service providers to deliver remarkable CX, boosting business efficiency, saving corporate funds & operational time. Learn more about OnPrintShop on www.onprintshop.com
