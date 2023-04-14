Global Sleeping Aids Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Segments

IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Sleeping Aids Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the sleeping aids market. As per TBRC’s sleeping aids market forecast, the sleeping aids market is expected to grow to $110.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The growth in the sleeping aids industry is due to increasing incidence of sleep disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest sleeping aids market share. Major sleeping aids companies include AstraZeneca Plc, Cadwell Industries Inc., Compumedics Limited, CSL Limited, Devilbiss Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

Sleeping Aids Market Segments
•By Product: Mattresses And Pillows, Sleep Laboratories, Medications, Prescription-based Drugs, OTC Drugs, Herbal Drugs, Sleep Apnea Devices
•By Indication: Insomnia, Sleep Deprivation, Narcolepsy, Sleep Apnea, Other Indications
•By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, E-Commerce, Drug Stores, Other Distribution Channels
•By Geography: The global sleeping aids industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Sleeping aids are a type of psychotropic medicine used to treat insomnia and intermittent sleepiness. Sleeping pills can help reduce daytime sleepiness and decreased thinking caused by sleep deprivation.
