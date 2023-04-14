Hawai‘i Department of Health gives Cheeseburger in Paradise in Lahaina permission to reopen

Posted on Apr 13, 2023 in Newsroom

LAHAINA, HI – The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch approved Cheeseburger in Paradise at 811 Front St. to reopen to the public today. A green “pass” placard was posted.



The food establishment, operated by Cheeseburger in Paradise Inc., was closed yesterday due to the lack of hot water in the dishwashing machine. A follow up inspection was conducted today, and the old unit had been replaced with a much larger 200-gallon water heater with direct plumbing to the dishwashing machine. The inspector took multiple temperature readings and found that the water met the minimum regulatory wash temperature necessary to de-grease dishes. The restaurant remained closed for several hours to ensure all kitchenware had been washed at proper temperature.

The Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates the sources of food borne illnesses and potential adulteration; and is charged with mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The Department of Health’s food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.

# # #