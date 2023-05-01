Submit Release
Windes Welcomes Tracy Kapteyn as its New Chief Growth Officer

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Windes is pleased to announce Tracy Kapteyn as its new Chief Growth Officer. Kapteyn will play a vital role in the firm's growth and business strategy. Kapteyn's primary responsibility is to generate revenue by increasing earnings through insightful research, carefully crafted strategic plans, successful collaborations, and steering new firm initiatives.

"This opportunity to be part of the leadership team at Windes really brings together my professional experience, customer-centric focus, and digital proficiency," says Kapteyn. "I couldn't ask for a better fit, and I can't wait to dig in and further accelerate our growth and the success Windes has achieved to date."

Kapteyn has more than 20 years of sales and marketing experience in a variety of industries, where she has transformed markets, developed opportunities, launched new products, and significantly contributed to business growth.

Kapteyn holds a Bachelor of Business Administration with a Concentration in Management from Athabasca University and a Management Certificate from Grant MacEwan University.

"As market demand for our expanding service lines continues to increase, Tracy's proven track record of building successful business development strategies will be invaluable," says Managing Partner James Cordova. "Her vision for the role aligns with our commitment to innovation, growth, and client service. We are thrilled to have Tracy as part of our executive leadership and are confident she will play a critical role in shaping the firm's future."

