Microfluidics Market to Experience Substantial Growth of 70.93 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Growth and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the microfluidics market which was USD 23.17 billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 70.93 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.01% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled "Microfluidics Market" with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. The universal Microfluidics business report encompasses a thorough study of the current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics. Competitor analysis is one of the most important aspects of a market research report which helps businesses decide upon strategies by comparing them with the competitors. Competitor strategies highlighted in the winning Microfluidics market survey report mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the microfluidics market, which was USD 23.17 billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 70.93 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.01% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Microfluidics is a technological method used to investigate the nature and characteristics of fluids. Its application entails the use of a set of tools for manipulating and controlling the chemical and biological processes of small volumes of fluids. It is also used in the production of microminiaturized devices with numerous tunnels and chambers through which fluids flow or are confined. In comparison to traditional fluid measuring devices, it requires fewer samples, the tools are smaller, and it provides excellent parameter control and data quality. As a result, it's commonly used for DNA analysis, cell separation and manipulation, and PCR amplification.

According to GLOBOCAN 2020, there were 19,282,789 new cancer cases worldwide in 2020, with a projected increase to 28,887,940 cases by 2040. As a result, global cancer incidence and modern healthcare facilities have been major drivers of market growth. ​​Furthermore, market participants have broadened their diagnostic platforms to include POC on microfluidic devices. As a result of the expansion of the range of POC diagnostics, there will be a significant expansion in microfluidics, which may enable the development of new devices

Opportunities

Development of new products

In March 2021, the Loschmidt laboratories team collaborated with ETH Zurich partners to create a microfluidic platform to effectively and rapidly investigate enzymes and their properties. The novel platform was already being used to develop new thrombolytics for stroke treatment and to study the evolution of bioluminescent enzymes. Furthermore, in November 2019, Panasonic Corporation and IMT collaborated to develop a technology for mass production of microfluidic devices using glass molding. When compared to traditional glass etching techniques, this technology employs low-cost, high-accuracy mass production. These devices can be used for analysis and sensing in biological, environmental, and medical applications, and thus are expected to drive the microfluidics market during the forecast period.

The Microfluidics Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Danaher (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

BD (U.S.)

Illumina, Inc. (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland)

Fluidigm Corporation (U.S.)

Dolomite Microfluidics (U.K.)

QIAGEN (Germany)

Abbott (U.S.)

BIOMÉRIEUX (France)

microfluidic ChipShop GmbH (Germany)

Elveflow (France)

Cellix Bio. (India)

Micronit B.V. (Netherlands)

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP (U.S.)

Fortive (U.S.)

Recent Development

In 2021, Fluidigm launched its new Biomark X microfluidics platform. Biomark X streamlines operations to reduce hands-on time and speeds up results with more data per run.

In 2021, SCHOTT agreed to buy Applied Microarrays Inc., a microarray solutions company based in Arizona. This will strengthen the company's presence in the United States as well as its bioscience capabilities.

Key Market Segments Covered in Microfluidics Industry Research

Product Type

Microfluidic-based devices

Microfluidic Components

Microfluidic chips

Flow and pressure sensors

Flow and pressure controllers

Microfluidic valves

Micropumps

Microneedles

Components

Material

Polymer

Glass

Silicon

Metal

PDMS

Other

Technology

Medical/Healthcare

Non-medical

Application

In Vitro diagnostics

Clinical diagnostics

Point-of-care testing

Veterinary diagnostics

Point-of-Care Testing

Clinical Diagnostics

Pharmaceutical Research

Lab Analytics

Proteomics

Genomics

Cell-based assays

Capillary electrophoresis

Microdispensing

Microreaction

Drug Delivery

Laboratory Testing

Analytical Testing

High Throughput Screening

Sector

Industrial

Healthcare

In-vitro Diagnostics

Environmental Research

Clinical Diagnostics

End User

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Key Growth Drivers:

Increased demand for microfluidics tools

The global increase in COVID-19 cases has increased the demand for microfluidics tools. PCR is used in many approved tests, making it a preferred technique for COVID-19 diagnosis. To combat the increasing number of COVID-19 cases worldwide, several manufacturers have introduced products and increased production to meet the growing demand for IVD tests. When combined with microfluidics, the PCR technique can be accelerated, resulting in faster test results with high accuracy (from approximately 1 hour to less than 10 minutes). For instance, BeforCure, an Elvesys spin-off company, developed an ultra-fast PCR-on-chip system for virus detection. This product is based on Fastgen technology and takes advantage of microfluidics to provide test results in less than 30 minutes. Moreover, several studies are being conducted to evaluate the use of microfluidics in COVID-19 detection via PCR. These are the certain factors which help the market to grow.

Rise in demand of Point-of-care diagnostics (POC)

Point-of-care diagnostics (POC) is believed to be an important part of healthcare, particularly in disease diagnosis. Microfluidics technology is ideal for point-of-care diagnostics. This technology has the potential to provide rapid and affordable point-of-care diagnostic tools to aid in the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for point-of-care molecular diagnostics is expected to increase in the future because point-of-care diagnostics enable the early detection of disease,

Microfluidics Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the microfluidics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the microfluidics market due to research institutions' extensive involvement in the development of novel microfluidic devices

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 because of the government's increased support for developed infrastructure and robust intellectual property ownership

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Microfluidics Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Microfluidics Market, By Product Type Global Microfluidics Market, By Material Global Microfluidics Market, By Technology Global Microfluidics Market, By Application Global Microfluidics Market, By Sector Global Microfluidics Market, By End User Global Microfluidics Market, By Region Global Microfluidics Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

