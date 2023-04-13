AristaCare Health Services: The Future of Post-Acute Rehab and Long-Term Care

For over 20 years, AristaCare Health Services has been providing exceptional post-acute rehabilitation, memory care, and long-term care services to patients and residents in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. With a combined 70+ years of experience and leadership between the CEO, President, and COO, AristaCare offers top-notch care and medical expertise to all of its patients. According to AristaCare's CEO, Sidney Greenberger, "We believe in a patient-centric philosophy that focuses on patient satisfaction and the wellness, recovery, and progress of the whole person. Our compassionate environment is designed with comfort and aesthetics in mind, and we use state-of-the-art technology to provide the best care possible."

As news outlets have reported, staffing shortages in the healthcare industry, more specifically the nursing home space, have affected overall patient care. AristaCare Health Services is taking a proactive approach to combat this issue in the years to come by monitoring residents through various new, out-of-the-box approaches.

"We are proud to announce that we have recruited upwards of 70 New Jersey State Registered Nurses both nationally and internationally to increase staffing ratios. Additionally, we are increasing patient oversight and surveillance through telemedicine and remote patient monitoring using systems like Circadia Heath, an AI device that provides early detection and trigger warnings, preventing unnecessary returns to the hospital. We wish all nursing homes would take such an approach" says COO, Mordy Perlow.

AristaCare's team of expertly trained staff adopt medically advised best practices and proven techniques/systems to provide the highest quality of care. Staff focuses on the future of the dynamic healthcare landscape, positioning themselves to meet/exceed industry-forecasted demands with an organized, creative, and well-thought-out approach. They aim to kill the notorious nursing home industry reputation of abuse and neglect by taking proactive approaches in vetting staff, administering continuous education, and promoting a caring and loving environment.

"We're constantly reinventing the standard of care through exceptional teamwork, consistent excellence, and state-of-the-art centers," says Perlow. "Our goal is to make every patient and resident feel like they're part of our family, and we take the overall well-being of our residents seriously."

AristaCare offers various services including skilled nursing care, short-term care, long-term care, rehabilitation, respite care, and specialized programs designed to suit each patient's unique needs. AristaCare also offers an Asian Indian Cultural Program that provides an individualized cultural experience, including customs that are tailored to Indian culture. The company's dementia care program, Nostalgia Park, is driven by the understanding that each resident has unique challenges, and the staff works to discover the residents' lives before dementia to use their past as a tool in helping them reach their current comfort level.

AristaCare recognizes its role in transitional care as a connective setting between the hospital and home. AristaCare has an innovative process to ensure a smooth transition between settings to maximize the patient experience, encourage continued recovery, and help maintain the highest clinical outcomes possible throughout their recovery process.

"We pride ourselves on our multidisciplinary focus on consistently meeting length-of-stay goals," says Greenberger. "We deliver high-quality therapy services seven days a week in fully equipped gyms with the latest rehab technology, and we offer Cardiac Telemetry Monitoring during rehab for optimal safety."

AristaCare is also committed to being a socially responsible company. "By actively hiring and engaging with our communities, we propel our good social mission and create a genuine communal feeling throughout our centers," says Greenberger.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005851/en/