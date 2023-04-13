Industrial Air Blower Market Share 2023: Size, Price Trends, Top Manufacturers, Analysis 2028

The growing utilization of power, on account of the inflating levels of industrialization and the expanding global population, is primarily driving the industrial air blower market.

The latest research study "Industrial Air Blower Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" by IMARC Group, finds that offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on global industrial air blower market analysis. The market size reached US$ 5.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.41% during 2023-2028.

An industrial air blower represents a device that provides high-flow air or gas to support a wide array of industrial processes. It is equipped with an impeller, electric motor, and airfoils that improve the airflow within a workspace. Air or gas passes via the blades and the electric fan to perform numerous functions, including combustion, particulate transport, ventilation, exhaust, cooling, aeration, drying, belt cleaning, product slippage, and contamination removal. An industrial air blower produces higher pressure than traditional fans but lower pressure than compressors. Consequently, it is extensively utilized in air handling units, warehouses, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) units in enclosed structures and industrial buildings.

Request a free sample brochure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/industrial-air-blower-market/requestsample

Industrial Air Blower Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing utilization of power, on account of the inflating levels of industrialization and the expanding global population, is primarily driving the industrial air blower market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of this device in several industries for the production of iron, steel, chemicals, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the rising number of drilling and mining exploration activities requiring airflow in both vacuum and pressured atmosphere is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing utilization of packaged food, continuous improvements in the manufacturing industry, and extensive investments in R&D activities are positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the emerging trend of industrial automation is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of noiseless product variants by leading manufacturers is anticipated to fuel the industrial air blower market over the forecasted period.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6387&flag=F

Industrial Air Blower Market Report Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Air Control Industries Ltd

Airtech Blower Industries

Atlantic Blowers

Atlas Copco

Cincinnati Fan (SPX Corporation)

Everest Blower Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Gardner Denver, Gasho Inc.

Howden Group Limited (Howden Group Holdings)

Kaeser Compressors Inc.

Taiko Kikai Industries Co. Ltd. and Usha Neuros.

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:



Breakup by Type:

Positive Displacement

Centrifugal



Breakup by Business Type:

Breakup by End User:

Food and Beverage

Wastewater Treatment

Pharmaceutical

Chemical and Petrochemical

Others



Click here to view detailed information with table of content: https://www.imarcgroup.com/industrial-air-blower-market



By Geography:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa



Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

) Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.



Browse Other latest Resaerch Reports:

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address:134 N 4th St.

City: Brooklyn

State: NY

Country: United States

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Industrial Air Blower Market Share 2023: Size, Price Trends, Top Manufacturers, Analysis 2028