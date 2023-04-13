Biggest & Largest Top 12 Subscription Box Companies 2023 Worldwide | IMARC Group

The global subscription box market has several major players including Amazon Subscribe & Save (Amazon.com, Inc.), BarkBox, Birchbox, Blue Apron Holdings Inc., Dollar Shave Club, Inc. (Unilever plc), FabFitFun, Glossybox (The Hut.com Ltd.), Grove Collaborative Inc., Harry's Inc., HelloFresh SE, Personalized Beauty Discovery Inc., and TechStyle Fashion Group.

Top Subscription Box Companies and Brands:

Subscription box refers to services that involve the auto-delivery of niche products on a recurring basis, such as weekly, monthly, or yearly. They can be categorized into three types, including replenishment subscriptions, curation subscriptions, and access subscriptions. These subscription box variants contain a combination of products that are either customized as per consumer preferences or selected randomly by the service providers. They offer several unique features, which include aesthetic representation of the contents, surprise or mystery items inside the box, timely delivery of the package, etc. Consequently, subscription box solutions find widespread utilization across numerous sectors, such as personal care, health, and fitness, food and beverage (F&B), childcare, apparel, etc.

The global subscription box market reached US$ 28.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 73.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% during 2023-2028.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/subscription-box-market/requestsample

The expanding e-commerce industry and the increasing influence of social media trends and celebrity endorsements on consumer lifestyles are primarily driving the subscription box companies. Additionally, the launch of long-term subscription services by leading retailers across diverse industries, including cosmetics, personal grooming, F&B, apparel, etc., for developing customer loyalty and catering to their specific tastes and needs is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, the elevating inclination toward personalized shopping and curated products are also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the introduction of free product trial options by luxury brands for encouraging users to adopt subscription programs is further stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, the growing usage of subscription model by various social media-based startups to create brand awareness, maintain consistent revenue, and promote built-in marketing and the emerging trend among them to collaborate with social media influencers, bloggers, and vloggers, for promoting their products are expected to propel the subscription box companies over the forecasted period.

Explore Complete Blog by IMARC Group: https://www.imarcgroup.com/top-subscription-box-companies-brands

Furthermore, the escalating consumer preferences towards personalized items and curated products have impelled major players to focus on launching aesthetically appealing subscription boxes, which, in turn, catalyzing the demand. Other factors, such as easy access to social media platforms and inflating disposable income levels of the masses, are creating a positive market outlook.

Here is the List of Subscription Box Companies and Brands in the World 2023:

Amazon Subscribe & Save (Amazon.com, Inc.) AMZN

Establishment: 1994



Headquarters: Washington, the United States

BarkBox NYSE

Establishment: 2011



Headquarters: New York, the United States

Birchbox WBA

Establishment: 2010



Headquarters: New York, the United States

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. APRN

Establishment: 2012



Headquarters: New York, the United States

Glossybox (The Hut.com Ltd.)

Establishment: 2011



Headquarters: California, the United States

Grove Collaborative Inc. GROV

Establishment: 2010



Headquarters: California, the United States

HelloFresh SE HELFY

Establishment: 2011



Headquarters: Berlin, Germany

FabFitFun

Establishment: 2012



Headquarters: California, the United States

Harry's Inc.

Establishment: 2012



Headquarters: New York, the United States

Personalized Beauty Discovery Inc.

Establishment: 2012



Headquarters: California, the United States

TechStyle Fashion Group

Establishment: 2011



Headquarters: California, the United States

Dollar Shave Club, Inc. (Unilever plc)

Establishment: 2010



Headquarters: California, the United States



Also Read: Subscription Box Market Research Report IMARC Group

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Explore the Latest Research Reports 2023-2028:

Electric Car Market Value Report

India Bath Soap Market Size, Share, Price, Analysis, Forecast 2023-2028

Frac Sand Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report 2023-2028

ATM Market Size, Share & Growth Report 2023-2028

Higher Education Market Growth Drivers and Opportunities 2023-2028

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address:134 N 4th St.

City: Brooklyn

State: NY

Country: United States

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Biggest & Largest Top 12 Subscription Box Companies 2023 Worldwide | IMARC Group