Continuum Renewables, Inc. Proposes to Purchase Heliogen, Inc. for $0.40 Per Share

Continuum Renewables, Inc. (Continuum Renewables) today announced its intention to acquire Heliogen, Inc. HLGN for $0.40 per share of common stock in a non-binding proposal submitted to the Board of Directors of the Company. Heliogen is a renewable energy company that specializes in concentrated solar power systems. The acquisition would allow Continuum Renewables to expand its renewable energy products and accelerate its growth strategy.

"We're excited to announce our offer to acquire Heliogen," said Paul Browning, CEO, Continuum Renewables, Inc. "Heliogen has a strong reputation for developing innovative renewable energy solutions, and our proposal, if accepted, would offer the company's shareholders a substantial premium to the current share price. This acquisition is an important step in our growth strategy, and we look forward to recapitalizing Heliogen as a private company and working with the Heliogen team to create value for our customers."

The proposed, all cash price of $0.40 per share represents a premium of 60% over Heliogen's closing stock price on the day prior to the announcement and a premium of approximately 70% over the Company's unaffected volume-weighted average price over the last month. The transaction would be subject to diligence, customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and negotiation of transaction documents.

About Continuum Renewables, Inc.

Continuum Renewables is focused on developing and deploying next generation clean energy solutions that include PV solar, offshore hydropower, renewable heat, and energy storage products. The company is committed to providing clean, reliable, and affordable energy solutions to customers around the world.

For more information, please contact media@continuumrenewables.com

