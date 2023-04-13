Buenaventura Announces First Quarter 2023 Results for Production and Volume Sold per Metal

There were 1,454 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,568 in the last 365 days.
Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ("Buenaventura" or "the Company") BVNBUE)), Peru's largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced 1Q23 results for production and volume sold.
1Q23 Production per Metal
1Q23
2023 Guidance
|Gold (Oz.)
|Orcopampa
|
19,996
|72k - 80k
|Tambomayo
|
10,600
|35k - 40k
|Coimolache
|
6,536
|60k - 65k
|El Brocal
|
4,421
|24k - 26k
|Silver (Oz.)
|Uchucchacua
|
0
|0.7M - 1.0M
|Yumpag
|
0
|1.6M - 1.8M
|El Brocal
|
436,678
|2.7M - 3.0M
|Tambomayo
|
394,305
|1.9M - 2.2M
|Julcani
|
417,887
|2.6M - 2.8M
|Lead (MT)
|El Brocal
|
0
|7.5k - 8.3k
|Uchucchacua
|
0
|1.4k - 1.5k
|Yumpag
|
0
|0.3k - 0.4k
|Tambomayo
|
1,324
|2.9k - 3.2k
|Zinc (MT)
|El Brocal
|
0
|23.0k - 25.0k
|Uchucchacua
|
0
|2.0k - 2.2k
|Yumpag
|
0
|
-
|Tambomayo
|
1,552
|4.8k - 5.3k
|Copper (MT)
|El Brocal
|
12,238
|45.0k - 50.0k
1Q23 Comments
Tambomayo:
Orcopampa:
Coimolache:
Julcani:
Yumpag:
Uchucchacua:
El Brocal:
1Q23 Payable Volume Sold
|1Q23 Volume Sold per Metal
(100% basis)
|1Q23
(Actual)
|Gold (Oz.)
|Orcopampa
|
20,326
|Tambomayo
|
9,360
|Coimolache
|
6,854
|El Brocal
|
2,595
|
|Silver (Oz.)
|
|Uchucchacua
|
130,642
|Yumpag
|
0
|El Brocal
|
379,158
|Tambomayo
|
370,299
|Julcani
|
412,890
|Lead (MT)
|El Brocal
|
88
|Uchucchacua
|
0
|Yumpag
|
0
|Tambomayo
|
1,189
|Zinc (MT)
|El Brocal
|
38
|Uchucchacua
|
0
|Yumpag
|
0
|Tambomayo
|
1,269
|Copper (MT)
|El Brocal
|
11,748
|Realized Metal Prices*
|1Q23
(Actual)
|Gold (Oz)
|
1,915
|Silver (Oz)
|
22.5
|Lead (MT)
|
2,139
|Zinc (MT)
|
2,004
|Copper (MT)
|
8,972
|*Buenaventura consolidated figures.
Appendix
|1. 1Q23 Production per Metal
(100% basis)
|1Q23
(Actual)
|Gold (Oz.)
|La Zanja
|
3,051
|Silver (Oz.)
|Orcopampa
|
7,618
|La Zanja
|
6,630
|Coimolache
|
25,485
|Lead (MT)
|Julcani
|
106
|2. 1Q23 Volume Sold per Metal
(100% basis)
|1Q23
(Actual)
|Gold (Oz.)
|La Zanja
|
3,211
|Silver (Oz.)
|Orcopampa
|
6,699
|La Zanja
|
10,942
|Coimolache
|
24,909
|Lead (MT)
|Julcani
|
94
Company Description
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru's largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, La Zanja*, El Brocal and Coimolache).
The Company owns 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc. and Sumitomo Corporation).
(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura
Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning Cerro Verde's costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries' plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's view with respect to Cerro Verde's future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.
