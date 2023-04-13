Benzene Market Demand, Share, Trends, Size, Companies, Industry Outlook and Global Report by 2027

Some of the key players are like BASF, Sinopec, Royal Dutch Shell, China National Petroleum Corporation, DuPont and more.

IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Benzene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

Benzene Market: Industry Size and CAGR

The global benzene market reached a value of US$ 59.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 74.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% during 2022-2027.

Uses of Benzene: Application

Benzene is an organic chemical compound with the chemical formula C6H6. It is a colorless, highly flammable liquid with a sweet odor. It is one of the most widely used industrial chemicals, primarily as a base material for the production of a wide range of chemicals, dyes, and detergent fibers. Benzene is high toxic in nature and is considered a carcinogen, exposure to which can lead to serious health issues, such as leukemia and other blood-related disorders.

Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the time period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.

Get the Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/benzene-technical-material-market-report/requestsample

Market Trends:

The widespread application of styrene across industries, such as automotive and electronics, represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. In line with this, styrene is produced from ethylbenzene, which is a derivative of benzene and is employed in a wide variety of industrial applications. Moreover, benzene is commonly employed in the production of polystyrene, which, owing to its resilience, flexibility, lightweight, and moisture resistance, is extensively utilized in the packaging industry. The steadily expanding petrochemical sector is expected to create a significant demand for benzene, thus, in turn, driving the market growth. Other factors, such as extensive research and development (R&D) activities and the extensive usage of benzene in paints and coatings industry, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

Benzene Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the benzene market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Major Players Covered:

BASF

Sinopec

Royal Dutch Shell

China National Petroleum Corporation

DuPont

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

ExxonMobil Corporation

JX Holdings

BP

Borealis AG

Braskem

Repsol

Arsol Aromatics GmbH & Co. KG



Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global benzene market based on derivative, manufacturing process, application and region.

Breakup by Derivative:

Ethylbenzene

Cumene

Cyclohexane

Nitrobenzene

Linear Alkylbenzene

Maleic Anhydride

Others



Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

Pyrolysis Steam Cracking of Naphtha

Catalytic Reforming of Naphtha

Toluene Hydrodealkylation

Toluene Disproportionation

From Biomass



Breakup by Application:

Plastics

Resins

Synthetic Fibers

Rubber Lubricants

Others



Geographical Analysis:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa



Speak to Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=470&flag=C



Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape



If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.



Browse More Trending Reports by IMARC Group:

Asphalt Market Report Outlook 2023

Europe Textile Recycling Market Report 2023

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address:134 N 4th St.

City: Brooklyn

State: NY

Country: United States

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Benzene Market Demand, Share, Trends, Size, Companies, Industry Outlook and Global Report by 2027