VEERUM is a 2023 Best Workplace™ in Canada

VEERUM has been ranked one of the best workplaces in Canada
VEERUM has been named on the 2023 Best Workplaces in Canada list, adding to its recent awards of Best Workplaces in Technology and Best Workplaces in Alberta.
CALGARY, AB, CANADA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VEERUM, a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, today announced the company has been recognized as one of this year’s Best Workplaces™ in Canada.
The Best Workplaces in Canada list is based on direct feedback from employees, who are surveyed by Great Place to Work®. 98% of VEERUM employees said it's a great place to work, which is 38 percentage points higher than the average Canadian company. Elements in VEERUM’s favour include complete remote work flexibility, a generous professional development program, the largest corporate gym in downtown Calgary, and a culture that fosters continuous learning and listening.
“Our top-talent team is, and will always be, what generates VEERUM’s success,” says VEERUM CEO David Lod. ”Our inclusive culture, commitment to each other, and commitment to our clients comes out in everything we accomplish together. Thank you to our dedicated VEERUM team for this tremendous honour.”
The 2023 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process to be ranked on this list is employee driven and represents multiple industries and sizes of organizations. Seventy-five percent of each organization’s score is based on confidential employee feedback, from the globally recognized Trust Index® Survey. The remaining twenty-five percent is based on quality, quantity and effectiveness of the programs and policies which support their employees and corporate culture. This study offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.
This year’s list captures the experience and sentiment of 150,000 employees, rolling out to impact over 500,000 Canadian employees.
About Great Place to Work®:
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performing workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study’s flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine.
Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There’s only one way to get on this list—your employees have to put you on it.
About VEERUM:
VEERUM’s digital twin technology allows capital-intensive industries to bring their physical assets online through data-enriched 2D and 3D visualizations. VEERUM is the fastest, most advanced visual way for industry to improve productivity, ensure business continuity, and collaborate on live asset conditions and risk levels with anyone, anywhere, anytime. Transform your asset management with visual intelligence. For additional information: veerum.com.
