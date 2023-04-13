Learn skills early western frontier people needed to survive at second annual "Living History Rendezvous"

Curious how the trappers, explorers and mountain men of Idaho lived in the early 1800s? For the second straight year, Idaho Fish and Game, in partnership with Idaho Free Trappers, is hosting a “Living History Rendezvous” to teach people many of the skills that these early western frontier people and their families needed to survive.

The free, family-friendly event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 6, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 7 at Black’s Creek Public Shooting Range, 2420 E Kuna Mora Road in Kuna.

Fish and Game hunter education instructor Blue Childers and members of the Idaho Free Trappers will be providing basic instruction for primitive black powder firearms and primitive archery, with three timeslots for each discipline on both Saturday and Sunday. The basic black powder firearm courses will take place at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. The basic archery courses will take place at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. People are encouraged to pre-register for the event, but walk-ins are also welcomed. To take part in the archery and black powder classes, students must be 9 years old by May 6, 2023 and minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

In addition to the instructional classes, there will be demonstrations throughout each day that cover topics such as tanning and fleshing hides and fur, arrow making, primitive trapping and snares, primitive plant products, tomahawk and knife throwing, and more. Attendees can show up any time during the two-day event to take part.

“This is a really unique event that we are thrilled to continue offering in the Southwest Region, made possible by a partnership with Idaho Free Trappers” said Jaime Creson, Fish and Game Volunteer Services Coordinator. “Generally, the outdoors skills courses under our hunter education program have been really focused on one specific skill. In this case, students will have the opportunity to learn a variety of traditional outdoors skills, all in one place.”