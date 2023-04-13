STN: 125563
Proper Name: Diphtheria and Tetanus Toxoids and Acellular Pertussis, Inactivated Poliovirus, Haemophilus b Conjugate and Hepatitis B Vaccine
Tradename: VAXELIS
Manufacturer: MSP Vaccine Company
Indication:

  • Active immunization against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B, and invasive disease due to Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) in children 6 weeks through 4 years of age (prior to fifth birthday).

Product Information

Supporting Documents