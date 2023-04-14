Mountain Peaks Family Practice Welcomes New Patients to Experience Comprehensive, Patient-Centric Care

The Mountain Peaks Family Practice medical team

Mountain Peaks Family Practice is proud of its esteemed team of healthcare professionals. With a reputation for providing comprehensive, patient-centric care, Mountain Peaks Family Practice is the ideal choice for individuals and families seeking a trusted family physician in the community. Head physician Dr. Robert Durrans brings a wealth of experience, qualifications, and a compassionate approach to patient care that aligns perfectly with the values and standards of Mountain Peaks Family Practice. Lisa Hall, NP and Chelsea Marshall, PA add to this with additional expertise and levels of patient care.

"When it comes to selecting a family physician, experience and qualifications are critical factors," said Dr. Robert Durrans, head physician. "Patients want a healthcare provider who is knowledgeable, skilled, and capable of providing top-notch care. At Mountain Peaks Family Practice, patients can rest assured that they are in capable hands."

With extensive experience and qualifications, Mountain Peaks team members are well-equipped to provide comprehensive medical care to patients of all ages, from infants to seniors. They are skilled in managing acute and chronic health conditions, providing preventive care, promoting wellness, and addressing patients' diverse healthcare needs with a holistic approach.

Comprehensive Services for All Your Healthcare Needs

Mountain Peaks Family Practice offers a wide range of medical services to address most healthcare needs under one roof. The team at Mountain Peaks is trained and experienced in managing acute and chronic health conditions, providing preventive care, promoting wellness, and addressing the unique healthcare needs of patients of all ages.

Services include:

- Preventive care: Mountain Peaks care providers believe in the power of prevention to maintain good health, including thorough screenings, vaccinations, and health assessments to detect and manage health risks before they become more serious conditions. The team works with patients to develop personalized preventive care plans that fit one's unique health needs.

- Chronic disease management: The team at Mountain Peaks is skilled in managing chronic health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, and more. Each provider works closely with patients to develop comprehensive treatment plans that focus on managing conditions effectively, improving overall health, and enhancing quality of life.

- Acute care: Mountain Peaks practitioners understand that health issues can arise suddenly and require prompt medical attention. The team at Mountain Peaks is equipped to handle acute health issues such as infections, injuries, and other urgent medical needs. The team provides timely and appropriate medical care to address acute health concerns and ensure each patient's prompt recovery.

- Women's health: The team provides comprehensive women's health services, including reproductive health, family planning, and screenings for breast and cervical cancers. The team at Mountain Peaks understands the unique healthcare needs of women and provides compassionate care in a supportive environment.

- Pediatric care: The team at Mountain Peaks is experienced in providing pediatric care, including well-child exams, vaccinations, and management of common childhood illnesses. Practitioners believe in building a trusted relationship with both children and their parents to ensure the best possible care for growing families.

- Geriatric care: The team at Mountain Peaks has a special interest in geriatric medicine and is experienced in providing comprehensive care for older adults. Each medical professional there understands the unique health challenges faced by seniors and is skilled in managing complex medical conditions in the elderly population with a compassionate and patient-centered approach.

Convenient Location and Availability for Your Healthcare Needs

Convenience and accessibility are important factors when selecting a family physician, and the team at Mountain Peaks understands the value of providing accessible healthcare services to our community. Our practice is conveniently located in the heart of the community, making it easily accessible for patients from all over the area. Mountain Peaks offers flexible appointment scheduling to accommodate busy lifestyles, including same-day appointments for urgent medical needs whenever possible. The team at Mountain Peaks is committed to being available for patients' healthcare needs and providing timely, compassionate care.

Compassionate, Patient-Centered Care

The team at Mountain Peaks Family Practice takes pride in delivering compassionate, patient-centered care. The team takes the time to listen to patients' concerns, understand health goals, and develop personalized care plans that align with unique needs and values. The team believes that building a trusting and collaborative relationship with patients is key to providing the best possible care.

The team at Mountain Peaks is dedicated to fostering a caring and supportive environment where patients feel comfortable discussing their health concerns and actively participating in their healthcare decisions. The team strives to educate patients about health conditions and treatment options, empowering patients to make informed decisions about their health and well-being.

About Mountain Peaks Family Practice

Mountain Peaks Family Practice has been servicing Utah Valley patients for many years. Since our beginnings, we have grown to be an amazing family practice today. We offer a variety of services to ensure that you and your family are properly cared for. Our services span all ages and a wide range of medical needs. We are the simple solution for families.

We understand the importance of having a team of professionally trained doctors, nurses, and staff to care for you and your family. Learn more about our personable and professional team members who look forward to assisting you with all of your healthcare needs.

To find out more about the services we offer and the doctors on staff, please visit http://mountainpeaksfamilypractice.com.

