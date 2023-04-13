Wish to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 4, 2023

Conference Call to be Webcast Live at 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results after the close of market on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Wish management will host a live conference call and webcast for shareholders, analysts and portfolio managers to discuss the company’s first quarter results that afternoon at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT.



Information about Wish’s financial results, including a link to the live webcast and replay will be made available on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.wish.com . The live conference call may be accessed by registering using this online form . Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call.

Please note that comments made during this call will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. For more information on the factors that could influence results, please refer to Wish’s SEC filings.

About Wish

Wish brings an affordable and entertaining shopping experience to millions of consumers around the world. Since our founding in San Francisco in 2010, we have become one of the largest global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers to merchants all over the world. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app , visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube .

Investor contact:

Ralph Fong, Wish

ir@wish.com