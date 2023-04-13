Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,551 in the last 365 days.

Uniti Group Inc. Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today the release of its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report. This report provides an overview of Uniti’s ESG-related policies and commitments, as well as highlights important accomplishments achieved in 2022.

“I am pleased to once again announce the release of Uniti’s annual ESG Report,” commented President and Chief Executive Officer Kenny Gunderman. “Our ESG focus is grounded in our commitments to integrity, transparency and responsibility to our stakeholders, reflecting core values that have been the cornerstone of our Company since its inception.”

The 2022 ESG Report is available on the Company’s investor relations website at investor.uniti.com under the ESG Reports tab.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2022, Uniti owns approximately 135,000 fiber route miles, 8.0 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
paul.bullington@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury
bill.ditullio@uniti.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Uniti Group Inc. Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more