Pet Mobility Company, Walkin’ Pets Helps 1.85 Million Special Needs Pets Live an Active Life

German Shepherd runs in Walkin' Wheels dog wheelchair
Handicapped Australian Shepherd on walk in new Walkin' Wheels wheelchair
Walkin' Pets mission to help special needs pets live, and active and healthy life has given over 1.85 million pets back their independence.
AMHERST, NH, US, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For over 20 years, Walkin’ Pets has committed to making a difference for families and advocating for pets dealing with mobility challenges. Located in Amherst, NH, Walkin’ Pets products have helped over 1.85 million aging, injured, and disabled pets worldwide. Walkin’ Pets offers the tools and mobility solutions that pets need to live an active and healthy life.
Walkin’ Pets products are designed to improve a pet’s mobility and allow them to get the exercise they need to stay healthy and, most importantly, spend more time with their family. The Walkin’ Wheels dog wheelchair is a life-changing tool. Loss of mobility no longer has to be an end-of-life decision. A dog wheelchair allows dogs to be dogs again. Giving pets a second chance to play fetch, run on the beach, or go hiking with their family again. Continued exercise is vital for any dog, even those struggling with mobility loss. A wheelchair gives pets back their freedom and independence.
The fully adjustable Walkin’ Wheels wheelchair provides a simple solution for pets experiencing mobility challenges. A life-changing tool that enables pets to exercise, play, and regain their independence. This fully adjustable dog wheelchair can accommodate a range of pets and quickly adapt to a pet’s changing mobility needs.
The wheelchair alleviates pressure on overcompensated limbs, and offers support to weakened areas, all while still allowing your pet to get the exercise and range of motion they need to lead a happy and healthy life. Not only are these pets transformed physically, but their mental and emotional state improves drastically, too. Seeing down pets get their first taste of freedom is what motivates the company daily. Working closely with vets and rescues, the Walkin’ Pets initiative is to help pet parents learn more about these options before they are faced with a difficult decision to make.
Constantly evolving, Walkin’ Pets has opened its doors to endless opportunities to help new animals every day. Though dogs have historically been their main consumer, they have also been able to help cats, bunnies, goats, pigs, mini horses, cows, deer, foxes, turtles, raccoons, ducks, birds, opossums, alpacas, donkeys, geese, skunks, and turkey’s . . . It doesn’t stop there – they are just getting started and are eager to see how many more lives they can change in the years to come.
Walkin' Pets is the proven leader in pet mobility, with a 20-year record of helping to set miracles into motion. Walkin’ Pets products are designed to keep pets moving. Helping over 1.85 million pets to get back to what’s important, enjoying their family and living an active, healthier lifestyle. At Walkin' Pets, we don't make miracles, we just set them in motion. To learn more, visit www.walkinpets.com.
