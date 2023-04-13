Sight Sciences to Host Surgical Glaucoma Investor Symposium on Friday, May 5, 2023

The event will include presentations from leading glaucoma surgeons and remarks from the Sight Sciences executive management team

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT) (“Sight Sciences,” or the “Company”), an eyecare technology company focused on creating innovative solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives, today announced it will host a Surgical Glaucoma Investor Symposium in San Diego, CA on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 6:00 pm PT. The event will include presentations from leading OMNI® and SION™ surgeons and remarks from the Sight Sciences executive management team.



A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on Sight Science’s investor relations website at https://investors.sightsciences.com. Please note that Q&A will be conducted live, in-person only following the formal presentations.

In-person attendance at the event will be limited and require advanced registration. Please email philip@gilmartinir.com by April 21, 2023 to request an invitation.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company’s OMNI® Surgical System is a minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. The Company’s TearCare® System is 510(k) cleared for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), enabling office-based clearance of gland obstructions by physicians to address the leading cause of dry eye disease. The Company’s SION™ Surgical Instrument is a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

For more information, visit www.sightsciences.com.

