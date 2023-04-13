Pretty Links Launches Innovative Product Display Add-On

The latest addition to Pretty Links' suite of marketing tools provides a visual product promotion solution for affiliate marketers.

CEDAR CITY, Utah, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pretty Links, a link management and affiliate marketing WordPress plugin, this week announced the launch of its new add-on, Pretty Links Product Displays. The add-on provides affiliate marketers a way to showcase affiliate products visually, as opposed to using in-line text links.

The Pretty Links Product Display add-on enables users to create product displays that can be embedded into their WordPress blog articles. When complete, these displays include the following features:

A Strategically Positioned Product Image. The product image is placed in a prominent location to heighten its visual appeal and catch the viewer's attention.

A Comprehensive, Yet Concise Description. Users can add as little or as much product information as they like in the description section.

Branded "Buy Now" and "Review" CTA Buttons. Users can adjust the wording on the call-to-action button, as well as on a second button that links to a separate review.

A Recommendation Badge. Users have the option to include a badge that indicates related endorsements or promotional information.

Straightforward Pricing Information. The price of the product is included in the display for the reader's reference.

Pretty Links Developer Blair Williams said, "online shoppers are naturally drawn to product images. This has always been a bit of a challenge for affiliate marketers who only have text-based links to promote. This add-on solves that problem once and for all!"

Williams said, "now they [marketers] can turn links into eye-catching displays like you would see on any other big ecommerce site. Basically, it's a win-win for everyone: Affiliates promote products in a visually appealing way, ultimately leading to higher click-through rates and more revenue. And shoppers get the convenient, enjoyable online buying experience they know and love."

Pretty Links posted the add-on's official release earlier this week. The article covers how to create a Pretty Links Product Display as well as how to implement different display types on a WordPress website.

About Caseproof: Developer Blair Williams formed Caseproof LLC in 2004 as a Utah Limited Liability company. The company has built numerous software products, including MemberPress, Easy Affiliate, and ThirstyAffiliates, for clients and the public, and recently acquired enterprise-level membership plugin MemberMouse. Its flagship product MemberPress is the world's most widely used WordPress monetization and membership plugin.

