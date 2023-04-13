Pretty Links Launches Innovative Product Display Add-On

There were 1,527 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,516 in the last 365 days.
The latest addition to Pretty Links' suite of marketing tools provides a visual product promotion solution for affiliate marketers.
CEDAR CITY, Utah, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pretty Links, a link management and affiliate marketing WordPress plugin, this week announced the launch of its new add-on, Pretty Links Product Displays. The add-on provides affiliate marketers a way to showcase affiliate products visually, as opposed to using in-line text links.
The Pretty Links Product Display add-on enables users to create product displays that can be embedded into their WordPress blog articles. When complete, these displays include the following features:
Pretty Links Developer Blair Williams said, "online shoppers are naturally drawn to product images. This has always been a bit of a challenge for affiliate marketers who only have text-based links to promote. This add-on solves that problem once and for all!"
Williams said, "now they [marketers] can turn links into eye-catching displays like you would see on any other big ecommerce site. Basically, it's a win-win for everyone: Affiliates promote products in a visually appealing way, ultimately leading to higher click-through rates and more revenue. And shoppers get the convenient, enjoyable online buying experience they know and love."
Pretty Links posted the add-on's official release earlier this week. The article covers how to create a Pretty Links Product Display as well as how to implement different display types on a WordPress website.
About Caseproof: Developer Blair Williams formed Caseproof LLC in 2004 as a Utah Limited Liability company. The company has built numerous software products, including MemberPress, Easy Affiliate, and ThirstyAffiliates, for clients and the public, and recently acquired enterprise-level membership plugin MemberMouse. Its flagship product MemberPress is the world's most widely used WordPress monetization and membership plugin.
Learn more about Pretty Links here.
###
Media Contact
Katelyn Gillis, Pretty Links, 1 4176842080, katelyn@memberpress.com
SOURCE Pretty Links